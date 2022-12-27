Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
United, American cap some fares amid Southwest cancellations
Two major airlines announced they would cap fares to select cities in order to help travelers whose flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines find alternative ways of getting to their destinations.
Denver International Airport CEO says Southwest issues were preventable
In the days following a swath of airline cancellations that stranded thousands of holiday travelers, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington says he believes the situation was preventable.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Father drives over 2,000 miles to bring home daughter stranded by Southwest
A California man couldn’t wait for Southwest Airlines to resume operations and decided to drive to the airport in Denver, Colorado, where his daughter had been stranded since Dec. 24. The trip lasted more than 30 hours and tallied 2,200 miles in total. "If I have to, I have...
10,000 pieces of luggage unclaimed at Denver airport
Passengers have been standing at the baggage claim area for hours trying to find their luggage.
KDVR.com
Travel alert: Be prepared for mountain snowstorm
High country travelers this holiday weekend are urged to prepared, especially with a snowstorm on the radar. Courtney Fromm reports. High country travelers this holiday weekend are urged to prepared, especially with a snowstorm on the radar. Courtney Fromm reports. Be sure to be smart getting home this New Year’s...
KDVR.com
DIA to conduct review in midst of cancellations
DIA is planning on making an after-action review of what went wrong during the Christmas traveling season. Vicente Arenas reports. DIA is planning on making an after-action review of what went wrong during the Christmas traveling season. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather: When is the next chance for snow?. After...
KDVR.com
What caused the Marshall Fire? Resolution ‘close’
One year after the Marshall Fire ripped through parts of Boulder County, one question stands out from the rest: What caused this fire? Joshua Short reports. What caused the Marshall Fire? Resolution ‘close’. One year after the Marshall Fire ripped through parts of Boulder County, one question stands out...
KDVR.com
Denver digs out of the heavy snow
Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay...
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
KDVR.com
Denver's minimum wage rising
How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. How does Denver's minimum wage compare to the rest of the country? DJ Summers reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City will be closed for months,...
KDVR.com
8-year-old the youngest skier to hit 7 continents
The phrase "start them young" has a special meaning in the Lipp household. Kiera and Maddock started skiing when they were two years old in the backcountry of Colorado's Rocky Mountains. Alex Rose reports. 8-year-old the youngest skier to hit 7 continents. The phrase "start them young" has a special...
Suncor refinery closure likely to impact your fuel costs
Suncor announced this week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.Last week's cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the state's...
KDVR.com
Permit problems stall rebuilds for Superior family
All together, the Chavez family lost five homes in the Marshall Fire. Now, they are struggling to rebuild. Vicente Arenas reports. Permit problems stall rebuilds for Superior family. All together, the Chavez family lost five homes in the Marshall Fire. Now, they are struggling to rebuild. Vicente Arenas reports. Family...
KDVR.com
Colorado transplant migration slowed down in 2022
Out-of-state Americans are moving to Colorado at a slower pace, according to this data. DJ Summers reports. Out-of-state Americans are moving to Colorado at a slower pace, according to this data. DJ Summers reports. Denver weather: When is the next chance for snow?. After a heavy snowfall, Denver’s weather will...
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: More snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday
The Denver weather forecast will stay dry through New Year’s Eve before the next storm system moves in Sunday night and Monday, bringing snowfall and cooler temperatures. Denver weather: More snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert …. The Denver weather forecast will stay dry through New Year’s Eve before the next...
KDVR.com
Snow piles up on Colorado roads and highways
A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. Marshall Fire disaster area: Is it safe to return?. A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kristen Chapman looks into the pollutants it caused and whether...
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak
Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
