Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...

