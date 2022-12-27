ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

kptv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest 141st Avenue Friday evening. According to Beaverton P.D., there happened to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle driving behind the car that hit the victim...
BEAVERTON, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

29-year-old Beaverton man dies in Clatsop County car wreck

A 29-year-old Beaverton man died after attempting to pass a vehicle on a bridge Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, on Highway 101. Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez was found dead upon arrival after a two-vehicle crash at about 6:24 p.m. Wednesday on the Astoria-Megler Bridge near milepost 2.5 on Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Portland man pinned by fallen tree still recovering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is recovering after a tree fell on his home in last week’s winter storm. Gary Worthington has lived in his Southeast Portland home for the last 25 years. Last week, he said he was watching the news when he heard something. “I...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR

