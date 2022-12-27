GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO