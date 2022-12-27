Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
kptv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest 141st Avenue Friday evening. According to Beaverton P.D., there happened to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle driving behind the car that hit the victim...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
29-year-old Beaverton man dies in Clatsop County car wreck
A 29-year-old Beaverton man died after attempting to pass a vehicle on a bridge Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, on Highway 101. Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez was found dead upon arrival after a two-vehicle crash at about 6:24 p.m. Wednesday on the Astoria-Megler Bridge near milepost 2.5 on Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.
Driver, 21, charged with DUII after crash injures woman
A 21-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while under the influence, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
kptv.com
DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at...
KATU.com
Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
State police ID woman killed by falling tree on I-84
A pickup truck passenger was killed on Interstate 84 and the driver was injured when a tree fell on the truck on Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
kptv.com
Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after car crashes with fallen tree on U.S. 26
Multiple people are dead after a car collided with a tree Tuesday on U.S. 26 near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Oregonian/OregonLive. [UPDATE: Oregon winter storm leaves at least 5 dead in crashes caused...
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Chronicle
In Focus: Firefighters Rescue Truck Driver After Crash Into Icy Water in Cowlitz County Along Interstate 5 on Friday
Firefighters with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue rescued a male truck driver from a waterway after his semi-truck slid off the road near mile marker 36 on southbound Interstate 5 Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 1:41 p.m. as a severe ice storm made travel difficult and crashes were...
kptv.com
Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies. The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving...
kptv.com
1 hospitalized after downtown Gresham shooting; suspect on the run
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a downtown Gresham shooting Thursday evening. Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Main Avenue in Gresham. According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, the victim was found conscious and breathing when paramedics and police arrived at the scene. The man was quickly taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in “serious condition.”
kptv.com
Portland man pinned by fallen tree still recovering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is recovering after a tree fell on his home in last week’s winter storm. Gary Worthington has lived in his Southeast Portland home for the last 25 years. Last week, he said he was watching the news when he heard something. “I...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
DA: Clackamas County deputy shot, injured Estacada man while responding to incident
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and injured a man in Estacada Thursday while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release issued Tuesday.
