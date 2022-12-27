Kwasi Bonsu came out of nowhere to win a county wrestling championship last winter. So far this season, he’s proving that it was no fluke. The senior is already off to an 8-0 start, including a win at the King of the Mat Tournament in Hewlett on Dec. 10. There, he pinned his first opponent in 30 seconds and had 6-4 and 11-4 decision wins before outlasting Chaminade’s Claudio Pinto 5-1 in the 189-pound final.

BALDWIN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO