FOX 21 Online
Shopping Local Pays Off for Retailers This Christmas
DULUTH, Minn.–In the days following Christmas, more retailers are saying they’re happy with how the season went. At The Bookstore at Fitger’s, store manager Jennifer Jubenville says it will soon be time to assess their inventory and see what new orders they will need to place. She said this season was a great one. She said the weather did have an effect on some shoppers, but said more residents are keeping in mind the stores in their area.
FOX 21 Online
Young Girl Raises Money To Buy Warm Clothing Accessories For Homeless
DULUTH, Minn. — A young girl’s question to her parents about what her family could do to help the less fortunate led to her buying socks and other warm things for those in need. Last year fifth grader Stella Tenerelli decided that she could help others by baking...
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
FOX 21 Online
Nummi Jewelers Donates Over $2k To CASDA
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, also known as CASDA, is ringing in the New Year with new money, thanks to Nummi Jewelers in Superior. This summer Nummi Jewelers played a game with customers where they would pop balloons and win something, and in exchange for that the customers would donate money to CASDA.
FOX 21 Online
Cultural Book Signing At Zenith Bookstore in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A cultural book signing took place at Zenith Bookstore Thursday, honoring a local author from Cloquet. The author, Tom Peacock is a member of the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior and has written around a dozen books. The work he was showcasing was, “The...
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays
DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season. One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and...
FOX 21 Online
Avatar the Way of Water is a Box Office Hit
DULUTH, Minn. — 13 years after the highest selling movie of all time was released, the sequel is finally here. And it’s dominating the box office. The highly anticipated follow-up to director James Cameron’s Avatar has grossed more than 1 billion dollars in its first 2 weeks.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: “Overpopulated” One-Man Band Rings in the New Year
DULUTH, Minn. — Steve Solkela’s “Overpopulated” One-Man Band joined FOX21 on the morning show on Friday to ring in the New Year. Solkela made a surprise appearance as Santa and played a tune on the accordion. You can check out the One-Man Band at a few...
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota. Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species. Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday. You can...
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
FOX 21 Online
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
FOX 21 Online
One Roof Community Housing to Add More Affordable Housing
DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Housing Board of Directors earlier this month approved Funding of more than 165 million dollars to create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and manufactured home community lots. One Roof Community Housing will receive nearly 400 thousand dollars to rehab 12 houses and build four homes.
northernnewsnow.com
Brick House Cafe burns down
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
wiproud.com
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
FOX 21 Online
Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parks & Recreation Crews Busy Grooming Cross-Country Ski Trails
DULUTH, Minn.–Cross-country skiing is a popular activity for many in the Northland, but keeping the trails groomed between snowstorms can be a full-time job. With Duluth seeing nearly 3 feet of snow in the past few weeks, some may say the conditions are a snow bunny’s dream, but having to clear off over 30 miles of cross-country ski trails may seem overwhelming.
northernnewsnow.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
