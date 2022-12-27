Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles nonprofit animal shelter is asking for help after their building was damaged on Christmas Eve. Hobo Hotel for Cats needed a new roof after water pipes burst during the recent freeze. The repairs have been made, but the shelter needs help recovering from the cost.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles hopes New Year’s Day alcohol exception will help businesses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re afraid you might not be able to ring in the new year with a drink, the City of Lake Charles says you won’t have to worry about the usual Sunday prohibition on alcohol. Normally, you would only be able to buy...
Have Trash Pickup Times Changed For Lake Charles And Calcasieu Residents For New Years’ Holiday?
We just finished the Christmas holiday and now it's on to the New Years' holiday. Most folks will be off starting on Friday for a holiday and will be off through Monday and return back to work on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that their offices will...
KPLC TV
SWLA bail bondsmen busy during holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bail bonds are not what you picture when you think of the holidays, but for many, it’s what’s going to allow them to see their loved ones just in time for new years. “Everybody wants to be home for the holidays to be...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in January
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Jan. 7, 2023. The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.
KPLC TV
SWLA players hope to win big in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at more than $600 million. “Especially this time I sell a lot of tickets in Mega Millions because the Mega Millions amount is so high and people want to buy,” said Parash Ganbhi from Light House Market.
KPLC TV
Closed Grand Lake Bridge forcing some to drive miles out of their way
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Residents who use the Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish are having to detour miles out of their way because that structure is again closed. It’s a concern to many, including some members of St. Mary of the Lake Church. First, the hurricane took...
KPLC TV
Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re a sports fisherman concerned about the regulation of trout fishing, you have until noon on Friday, Dec. 30, to comment on proposed changes. State Wildlife and Fisheries officials propose to require keepers to be a bit larger than before. Captain Carmen Angelini...
[PHOTOS] Top 5 Cheapest Places To Rent In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Take a look inside five of the cheapest rental properties in Lake Charles. If you are someone you know is looking for an affordable housing option, take a look at the list below and help spread the word. Share this article with your family and friends. Top 5 Cheapest Places...
KPLC TV
Parents of 2008 helicopter crash victim call for beacon locators for victims
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A family in Jennings knows all too well what the families of the recent helicopter crash victims are going through. The Coast Guard has suspended the search for four people missing after a helicopter went down off the Louisiana coast Thursday. In 2008, Jacob Matt was...
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
KPLC TV
Gymgoers set fitness goals for the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Is getting in shape your new year’s resolution? For many, the new year is a time to set goals and achieve them. “My fitness goal for this year is to get a little stronger, get more balance I’m going to work on my balance the older we get the more we need balance,” Snap Fitness member M.L. Vincent said.
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Marty Briggs’ Pecan Pie
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past few weeks, I’ve been sharing some of my favorite recipes and today is no different. I’m going to make a magnificent pecan pie. It’s super simple and you do it all in a blender. An old friend of mine...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2022. Micheal John Reed, 63, Ville Plate: Sexual battery (3 charges). Gerald Todd Thierry, 54, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $1,000. Isaias Eriah Lebaron, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer. Kelly...
What to do if the city or parish wants to demolish your home
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura, tens of thousands of homes had devastating damage. A significant number were left uninhabitable due to the level of damage, leaving Lake Charles, and much of Calcasieu Parish, with a sea of blue roofs. Roughly half the housing stock in the parish was damaged...
KPLC TV
Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
Comments / 0