In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Related
Guilford County firefighter who died in Christmas Day crash laid to rest
MADISON, N.C. — A Triad firefighter was laid to rest Thursday after dying in a car crash Christmas morning. 31-year-old Matthew Hall was driving on Bethany Road when he crossed over the center line and hit a tree. Community members gathered to mourn the loss of the first responder,...
Summerfield, Rockingham County honor firefighter killed in car crash
Matt Hall died in a car crash on Christmas Day. His friends, family and colleagues remembered his memory and his service.
Summerfield firefighter laid to rest
Matthew Hall worked for several fire agencies. Many paid tribute to him at his funeral.
64-year-old Greensboro woman dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury. Investigators say that another driver […]
1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
Clemmons woman accused of shooting into home on Garnet Hill Drive on Christmas
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons woman was arrested and accused of firing a gun into a home on Christmas, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Monday, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Garnet Hill Drive when they got a call about shots being fired. Arriving deputies learned people living […]
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
Davie County fire chief responds to father’s home burning day after Christmas
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On the day after Christmas, a Davie County firefighter responded when his father’s home caught fire. “All firemen want not to have calls on Christmas, but we all sit in the back of our mind ‘when and where is it going to be?”‘ Jason Keaton said. FOX8 went to the home […]
High Point mother concerned about son who went missing while shopping two days before Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 20-year-old from High Point. The family of Nicholas Snead said he went shopping two days before Christmas and hasn't been seen since. WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore spoke with his mother, Nicole Snead, who is hoping her son...
Forsyth Co. deputy sends off emotional sign-off after more than 30 years of service
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County deputy signs off with one tearful message Thursday. This emotional 10-42 comes after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement in North Carolina, including serving 12 years at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in their Animal Services Division and Detention Services Bureau.
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
‘Terrible call to receive on Christmas Eve’: High Point family’s apartment floods while on holiday vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said their apartment in High Point flooded while they were 630 miles away in Florida for the holidays. As of Wednesday, they have not returned home because their place is soaked, and they don’t know where they will stay. FOX8 learned pipes broke in four buildings and left […]
Rockingham County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen accused of shooting at home in Madison on Sky Drive
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a teen they say is “armed and dangerous.” Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden, is accused of shooting into a home in Madison on Sky Drive. Arrest warrants are currently on file for Foster. Anyone who sees him or knows […]
