ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

64-year-old Greensboro woman dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury. Investigators say that another driver […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Moped driver dead after hit by a tractor-trailer, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A moped driver hit by a tractor-trailer is dead after being hospitalized for 6 months, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The moped driver, identified as Michael Werts, 41, died on Sunday from the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Rockingham County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen accused of shooting at home in Madison on Sky Drive

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a teen they say is “armed and dangerous.” Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden, is accused of shooting into a home in Madison on Sky Drive. Arrest warrants are currently on file for Foster. Anyone who sees him or knows […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy