WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen thief who took off with a large trailer in Waynesboro?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a thief who hooked up a trailer and drove off with it. The large red trailer was stolen between Thursday and Saturday near Usher Road and Greens Cut Road in Waynesboro. It’s a red, 20-foot-long gooseneck dump trailer. It has has...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies cleared in 2021 stun-gun death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No officer will be charged in the 2021 death of a man officers used a stun gun on. District Attorney Jared Williams said he reached the decision after a “thorough review of the facts and circumstances” surrounding the stun-gun death of Jermaine Jones Jr.
FOUND: Richmond County cancels BOLO for missing man with dementia
Investigators are looking for a man that was last seen leaving his home on foot in the middle of the night and hasn't been heard from since.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
WRDW-TV
Water main breaks affect service in Aiken, close lane in Harlem
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break on Thursday affected about 100 customers, according to city officials. The break was at Sugarberry Drive and Green Ash Court in the Woodside subdivision. Also affected are Bellewood Drive and Hackberry Lane. Because of the nature of the leak, most of the...
Suspect sought in apparent road rage shooting in North Augusta
Investigators are looking for a suspect in an apparent road rage incident that happened near Exit 1 off of Interstate 20, in which shots were reportedly fired.
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at […]
WRDW-TV
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of roadwork. The Georgia Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ogeechee Road just outside Sylvania in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six-month project.
Temporary lane closure on Gordon Highway from East Milledgeville Court to Verday Street in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Water Utility wants to inform drivers that there will be a temporary lane closure on Thursday starting at 9 A.M. until the work is complete. The temporary closure will be the eastbound lane on Gordon Highway from East Milledgeville Court to Verdery Street. Traffic officials say the traffic […]
WRDW-TV
Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple trailers and at least one vehicle caught fire Thursday in Graniteville. The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 241 Off Springs Road. Crews from multiple agencies responded, trying to reach the location from Off Springs, Good Springs, Outing Club and Hancock roads. In...
Traffic stop in Wrens yields nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, stolen weapons
A traffic stop within the city of Wrens uncovered nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown police seek tips on vehicle involved in hit-and-run
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run. It happened just before 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Bryan Circle, according to the Grovetown Police Department. The vehicle is a white sedan, about 10 to...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drops New Year ball made of recycled material
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a New Year’s Eve ball drop, with a twist. See how Aiken is tossing out the old, and ringing in a new year this weekend. Not everyone can make it to peach drop in Atlanta, or the iconic New York City ball drop.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: How did mental health call end in stun-gun death?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is learning new details about an incident between Richmond County deputies and the man they were called to give a mental evaluation to. That incident would turn deadly after a deputy used her Taser on him. Deputies were called to Nelson Graham’s home for...
