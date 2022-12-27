Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
New Albany nonprofit sustained thousands worth of damage after busted pipe caused flooding
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — While the brutal winter weather system that hit over the weekend is gone, many are still dealing with the impact. Christmas for Angela Graf didn't end the way she thought it would. The executive director of Hope Southern Indiana admits, she thought the alarm that went off was nothing at first.
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Wave 3
Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
Wave 3
Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
Wave 3
Lousiville Black Six Historic Marker
LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate. LMPD dives into their end of the year review by sharing their slightly decreased homicide numbers and increased homicide clearance rate. UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain. Updated: 6...
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Wave 3
Growth of ‘Bourbonism’ celebrated by city officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Through the last decade, Louisville Metro has experienced a growth in bourbon experiences and developments. On Thursday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined chef Edward Lee and other Louisville business partners to celebrate the past 10 years of Bourbonism. The term was coined to focus on four...
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded. State investigating dangerous...
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Wave 3
Louisville travelers share tips amid Southwest Airlines issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, travelers with Southwest were still seeing delays. A spokesperson with Muhammad Ali Airport said that on Thursday, Southwest had 12 scheduled departures. Of those, eight were canceled.The issues with Southwest Airlines are changing how people plan for trips in the future. “Sometimes it’s not...
Wave 3
Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-Move Kentucky will be patching potholes on Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to a release. I-Move Kentucky said the project will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rolling lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway between Shelbyville Road and Old Henry Road. The work...
wdrb.com
Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley
Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower now a pile of rubble as crews wrap up demolition
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A leveled construction site is all that's left of the former Riverview Tower in downtown New Albany. Crews started demolishing the 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into the city, in October. The building was torn down floor by...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
Wave 3
Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded. Keith Bush and his family were in Atlanta celebrating Christmas when he got word their home in Prospect had been hit by disaster. “At that time, I called a friend...
Wave 3
Meade County residents without water for over 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday afternoon, the Meade County Water District told people they were cutting off service for eight to 10 hours due to cold temperatures and the increase in customer demand. 24 hours later and some are still without running water. When the water stopped running, Tracy Harvill...
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
