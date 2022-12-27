ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
Wave 3

Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lousiville Black Six Historic Marker

LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate. LMPD dives into their end of the year review by sharing their slightly decreased homicide numbers and increased homicide clearance rate. UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain. Updated: 6...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Growth of ‘Bourbonism’ celebrated by city officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Through the last decade, Louisville Metro has experienced a growth in bourbon experiences and developments. On Thursday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined chef Edward Lee and other Louisville business partners to celebrate the past 10 years of Bourbonism. The term was coined to focus on four...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded. State investigating dangerous...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville travelers share tips amid Southwest Airlines issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, travelers with Southwest were still seeing delays. A spokesperson with Muhammad Ali Airport said that on Thursday, Southwest had 12 scheduled departures. Of those, eight were canceled.The issues with Southwest Airlines are changing how people plan for trips in the future. “Sometimes it’s not...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-Move Kentucky will be patching potholes on Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to a release. I-Move Kentucky said the project will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rolling lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway between Shelbyville Road and Old Henry Road. The work...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley

Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded. Keith Bush and his family were in Atlanta celebrating Christmas when he got word their home in Prospect had been hit by disaster. “At that time, I called a friend...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

Meade County residents without water for over 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday afternoon, the Meade County Water District told people they were cutting off service for eight to 10 hours due to cold temperatures and the increase in customer demand. 24 hours later and some are still without running water. When the water stopped running, Tracy Harvill...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

