After winter storm delays, Bills fan nearly home after driving from Chicago

After winter storm delays, Buffalo Bills fan nearly home after driving from Chicago 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman who traveled to Chicago for the Bears-Bills game last Saturday before having to drive back because of weather-related travel issues is home, well almost.

Kristen Kimmick had to delay her trip home because of the major storm hitting Buffalo this week.

After driving all day on Monday, she made it to a Buffalo suburb, but can't get to her home in the city.

She said the military is giving tickets to anyone trying to drive into Buffalo.

So, while she's still stuck for now, she's at least a lot closer to home.