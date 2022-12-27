Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Pick up this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200
Stack CommerceDon't miss this deal on a versatile tablet.
yankodesign.com
Universal TV remote with a built-in touchscreen display gives remote controllers a ‘modern touch’
In theory, the TouchSense Remote concept sounds like a brilliant idea. It could work with practically any TV or set-top box, replacing the need for multiple remote controls, and giving you one device with one interface that’s easy to understand and master. The dynamic touchscreen surface can easily transform to display the UI of any streaming service (in any language too), giving you the ability to more ‘universally’ control your devices. Want to switch apps, want to browse media, want to accurately seek through videos? That’s where a touchscreen display offers much more flexibility and functionality over simple buttons.
Digital Trends
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is unbelievable
If you’ve been struggling to grab a new console, Walmart is here to give you a break. Not only is the Xbox Series S in stock and available, it’s actually on sale. Right now you can grab the new Xbox Series S for only $240 at Walmart, an incredible $59 off the usual price of $299. If you buy it now, it will even arrive before Christmas. Grab it before it sells out!
Digital Trends
Even without a big exclusive, Xbox quietly dominated 2022
Looking back on 2022 at a surface level, you might be tempted to say that Xbox had a rough year. Halo Infinite struggled to push its initial momentum, major releases like Starfield were delayed in 2023, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) moved to block Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition. All of that left Xbox players with no big ticket exclusives in 2022 and a sense that Microsoft’s plans to rectify that issue may be hitting a brick wall.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Digital Trends
Nvidia just leaked its own GPU for CES 2023
Nvidia leaked its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, suggesting the launch of this eagerly anticipated graphics card is approaching rapidly. It’s been rumored that the card will launch at CES 2023. Nvidia has been promoting its hardware as an integral part of the VR and AR revolution...
Digital Trends
The 5 best smart home products that support Matter
Matter is arguably the biggest thing to happen to smart homes since their inception. The interoperability feature lets devices from different ecosystems interact with each other, giving you the freedom to shop for your favorite products regardless of manufacturer. Unfortunately, not all devices have rolled out support for Matter – and not all of them will.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Engadget
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti leaks reveal specs and potential price
NVIDIA is expected to reveal its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at CES next week, but it preemptively leaked the specs. Thanks to new rumors, we have a sense of the GPU's likely price too. The RTX 4070 Ti is slated to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory with 7,680...
Tesla’s $300 wireless charger is like Apple AirPower — with one big drawback
Tesla’s Wireless Charging Platform is available for pre-order and charges up to three devices at once, no matter where you place them on the mat.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Digital Trends
The 5 best Nintendo Switch game deals today
Nothing beats getting cash for Christmas, but for gamers that means you’ll need to plan carefully to stack up your own pile of Christmas loot. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch is still giving us incredible bang for the buck, with Nintendo Switch game deals really coming out in full swing to end the year out right. Plus, if you’ve been eyeing a Nintendo Switch, but haven’t gotten one yet due to expense, you can fix that right now with all of the cool Nintendo Switch deals going on as well. With gaming deals like these, it’s really never been a better time to be a Nintendo gamer!
Digital Trends
JLab’s new earbuds are smaller than a dime, and it says $99 hearing aids are on the way
Ahead of next week’s CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, JLab is giving us a sneak peek at what it will be showing to attendees. The company, which has a reputation for very affordable audio gear, is showing off its JBuds Mini, a $40 set of wireless earbuds that are tiny — 30% smaller than the JLab Go Air Pop, which were already remarkably small. They come in a charging case that’s designed to attach to a key ring, much like the Skullcandy Dime, and the entire package is no bigger than most wireless car keyfobs.
Android Headlines
Android 12 Lands On Samsung's Galaxy A01 & A02s in the US
After a year of waiting, Galaxy A01 and unlocked Galaxy A02s users in the US are finally getting the taste of Android 12. Samsung has released the big Android update for the two budget smartphones stateside. Neither model is eligible for Android 13. The Android 12 update is currently rolling...
All the ways One UI 5 shows Samsung getting ready to kill off Bixby
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, the phone made waves with its revolutionary design. The S8 started the war against bezels, and will be remembered as one of Samsung's best smartphones. What many of us try to forget about the S8 launch, though, is the arrival of Bixby — the latest in a long line of Samsung voice assistants that started with S Voice on the Galaxy S3. Nearly six years later, Bixby is still here — but I don't think it will be for much longer.
Digital Trends
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
Break out the champagne and roll out the red carpets, CES is back! After two rough, COVID-addled years that saw the world’s greatest tech show reduced to a shell of its former self, the show is primed to spring back to its former glory for 2023. And our team of writers and editors will be on the ground in Las Vegas, bringing it all to you.
