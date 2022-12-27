ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Daughter Of MLB Hall Of Famer Dennis Eckersley Accused Of Hiding Baby In The Woods

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rxu8J_0jvytqRi00

The daughter of an MLB Hall of Fame pitcher is facing felony charges after she allegedly abandoned her newborn boy on Christmas night after giving birth.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested early Monday morning after police in Manchester received a report of a woman who had delivered a baby boy in the woods and left the child in the cold, according to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB TV.

When officers, firefighters and American Medical Response personnel arrived on the scene, Eckersley allegedly told them to look for the tent where she gave birth. Still, Manchester Fire District Chief John Starr told the station that the child wasn’t found.

“The search was difficult. It was dark, we had cold temperatures — about 18 degrees last night — and we were not getting accurate information,” Starr said.

Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin told Boston Fox affiliate WFXT TV that the suspect gave multiple locations of where the baby could be and could not remember the baby’s location.

“Multiple different areas were searched for the child before the mother finally stated the baby was in the tent where the mother was living,” Cashin told the station.

When the baby was finally found, it was naked and struggling to breathe.

“As soon as the baby was picked up, members of our fire department and American Medical Response got handed the baby and immediately warmed the baby as much as they could in the back of the fire truck and drove to the hospital,” Cashin said.

Eckersley allegedly told EMTs that “she had no idea she was pregnant and that she felt she had to use the bathroom,” according to an affidavit.

She estimated that she gave birth to the boy late on Christmas night and reportedly told a detective she left him alone in the tent because: “What do they tell you when a plane goes down? Save yourself first.”

In the same affidavit, a Manchester police officer stated that Eckersley appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

“The mother’s responsibility is to the child, and that responsibility was definitely neglected,” Cashin said. “There was no heat source in the tent whatsoever... She was not forthcoming, obviously, on the baby’s location. She was very distressed, very elusive.”

Emergency medical technicians treated the boy, born prematurely at six months, before transporting him to a local hospital. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said on Monday the baby boy was alive and improving.

Eckersley was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to various felony charges, including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct, according to Manchester ABC affiliate WMUR-TV.

Prosecutor Carl Olson requested Eckersley be held on preventative detention, arguing that she was already out on bail for a separate endangering-the-welfare-of-a-child case out of Concord and failed to appear for an October court date in that case.

But Eckersley’s attorney said she should be released on personal recognizance bail, adding that she called 911 after the birth shows no evidence of dangerousness.

Eckersley is the adopted daughter of former MLB pitcher Dennis Eckersley, who is in the Hall of Fame for his work with the Oakland A’s and Boston Red Sox.

HuffPost reached out to him for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

In 2019, he and his wife, Nancy, told the Concord Monitor that “Allie” was diagnosed with mental illness at the age of two and said her condition has “ worsened considerably through the years, leading to multiple hospitalizations and eventually institutionalization.”

Comments / 210

Love & Light
3d ago

SMH!!!!! The baby still alive blows my mind, especially so premature. God bless this little Angel! May she get the help she desperately needs.

Reply(1)
105
Dusty Demons
3d ago

She needs jail, not institutions. if she had the "save yourself 1st" mentality, that is all she cares about. I firmly believe that if you are found guilty of harming an infant or child, part of the sentence should be sterilization for both male & female!

Reply(7)
93
suzzieqd
3d ago

Thankful the baby was found and is safe. Okay News reporters what does being Eckersley's daughter have to do with her leaving the new born except to make headlines? So what! it doesn't make any difference.

Reply(6)
48
Related
New York Post

The heartbreaking history that pushed Dennis Eckersley’s daughter away from family

Alexandra Eckersley’s long history with mental illness played a significant role in her becoming homeless and estranged from her adoptive parents, Nancy and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Alexandra made headlines this week after Manchester police allegedly discovered her newborn baby boy unclothed and freezing in 18-degree weather in a dark wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday. The 26-year-old, who remains hospitalized after giving birth in the woods, was initially facing one count of felony reckless after allegedly lying about the baby’s whereabouts during a police search. On Tuesday, Alexandra was arraigned over the phone and informed...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Comeback

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation

The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
People

Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner

The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out

The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool. Just one day later, only one option remains. "Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cubs, Orioles eyeing Eric Hosmer after release from Red Sox

For the most part, many of the big name free agents are off the board in MLB free agency this offseason. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any good players left on the market, though, as teams will now scour some of the lower-level names and see what sort of cheap deals that they can come up with. One such player who fits that bill is first baseman Eric Hosmer.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation

The Savannah Bananas got in on the Carlos Correa situation in a manner befitting of their ballclub. Correa’s contract talks with the New York Mets have seemingly stalled over concerns the club has regarding the infielder’s physical. The San Francisco Giants originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, but the deal fell... The post Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz

By MEGAN JANETSKY Associated PressA Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox baseball star David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while Ortiz was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo.Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo's First Collegiate Court. Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. Three other defendants...
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17 million. Segura, 32, has made... The post Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees

The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
BOSTON, MA
HuffPost

HuffPost

239K+
Followers
13K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy