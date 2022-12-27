Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
UDOT issues Road Weather Alert, storm expected to bring one to 2′ of snow through Saturday night.
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation released a Road Weather Alert today, warning of a prolonged winter storm that will begin today and is expected to bring […]
Feet of snow for Utah’s mountains this weekend
Happy Friday, Utah! Moisture is streaming into the Beehive State today and will continue over the next several days. These storms will be able to tap into subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river moving into the western U.S. to allow significant moisture to move into the intermountain west.
ABC 4
Wet weather ramps up today with heavy mountain snow
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! Even though we saw some wet weather yesterday it wasn’t as much compared to Tuesday and Wednesday. The brief break that we had ends today as we have a couple of systems lined up that will move through Utah over the next several days, through the New Year’s Day weekend.
ABC 4
Heavy snowfall returning to Utah’s mountains beginning Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a few lingering snow showers this morning, we’re seeing a break from rain and snow showers into the afternoon. High pressure will briefly allow for some sunshine into the afternoon ahead of another weak system moving through mainly Southern Utah this evening. Light rain and snow showers are possible over Central and Southern Utah this afternoon and evening, we could even see a few flakes along Northern Utah later this evening. This feature is miniscule in comparison to what wet weather we have in store for the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 30’s for the Wasatch Front and upper 40’s for St. George.
kjzz.com
Avalanche danger high heading into holiday weekend with more snow expected
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Avalanche danger is extremely high heading into another holiday weekend. “This is an all-time start to the ski season here in Utah. People are so excited to have this much snow. The skiing has been amazing,” said Snowbird resort general manager Dave Fields. A...
KSLTV
Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought
SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Utah
Utah is home to over 240 species of trees, many of which are native to the area. The geography of Utah includes high mountain peaks, expansive deserts, and sweeping valleys, all providing a diverse range of climates and growing conditions for these native tree species. From the hot and dry...
ABC 4
Heavy snowfall for the mountains through Wednesday Evening, valleys see mainly rain
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Active weather returns to the region today as a storm system off the West Coast sends moisture into the state. This is the beginning of several storms that are lined up to impact Utah into the new year. Wet weather has been spreading across...
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSLTV
Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
KSLTV
Flight trouble forcing some Utah fans to change Rose Bowl transportation plans
SALT LAKE CITY — The Southwest Airlines flight crisis continues to leave many Utahns stranded and unable to reach their destinations. A lot of Utah fans planning to travel to California for the Rose Bowl aren’t sure if their flights will make it. Passengers continue to get messages...
upr.org
Egg and chicken prices at their highest point in Utah
Many families that have had to adjust their budgets in response to inflation are hoping that the new year will bring lower costs, especially since the cost of chicken and eggs are the highest they’ve ever been. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of eggs...
basinnow.com
Uintah County Drag Strip First In The State Of Utah
The facilities at Buckskin Hills continue to expand in Uintah County. The most recent addition is the drag strip which is being called the Diamond Mountain Dragway. According to Uintah County Commissioner Bart Haslem, this is the only drag strip in the state of Utah. Some test runs were performed and local races held at the site last fall and races are being scheduled for 2023. There are already racers from Nevada, California, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and even Iowa planning to come race. “It’s a big deal,” shares Haslem, who goes as far as saying this will contribute to a local economic boom. The boom has to do with efforts to diversify the economy by offering facilities and events that draw people from outside the area that ultimately boost Uintah County by staying in hotels and spending their money here. The Buckskin Hills Recreation Complex now has the mountain bike trails, motocross, ATV trails, Diamond Mountain Speedway, the shooting range, and the ski and tubing hill which just opened for the season and has a second lift now installed. “A few years ago we were asked how to offset our economy and having these facilities brings a lot of events,” says Haslem. “The gun range brings shooters in, the race track brings racers in, the mountain bike track is one of the finest in the state and motocross is probably the finest in the state. Each of these bring a thousand people a weekend to the community to participate and as spectators.” The drag strip and other projects are funded by federal grant money and some state grant money.
Comments / 0