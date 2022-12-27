ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

North Dakota police departments are looking to fill vacancies

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUkwD_0jvytdDV00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Several law enforcement agencies in our state have vacancies, and filling these roles has proven to be difficult.

But some organizations have put a lot of effort into recruiting people and keeping them too.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s office currently has about 60 officers in their force. And they are happy to report, as of last Friday, they only have one vacancy they are looking to fill.

Most recruits also choose to stay with the Sheriff’s office.

VOTE: KX Christmas Tournament Finals

Sergeant Carvell is involved with the recruitment process, and he says they are much better off than other departments in our state. All thanks to the environment they create.

“I think the culture of any workplace is going to make or break that department, that business, that organization. If you can’t come to work with a positive attitude and be proactive in your work, I think it shows,” said Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Sergeant, Sgt. Elliot Carvell.

He says one effective way to get recruits is to build relationships and provide internships with students who are interested in this field.

Networking with the next generation has helped immensely for Burleigh County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

66 spoken languages in North Dakota: How this impacts law enforcement

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state of North Dakota, 66 languages are spoken here.North Dakota has the highest percentage of German, Icelandic and Norwegian speakers in the entire United States.So, when law enforcement has to work with these non-English speaking individuals, it can get difficult.To help, the Justice Department is launching a new […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota schools facing increasing levels of Meal Debt

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota schools are facing an increasing amount of meal debt as parents struggle with inflation. Pandemic-era programs providing free breakfast and lunch to all students nationwide ended in September, leaving schools go make collection calls on meal balances. Some school districts say they are seeing debt...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Law Enforcement Officers Increasing Patrol for NYE

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With New Year’s Eve in two days, law enforcement will be patrolling to crack down on the number of impaired drivers. According to the North Dakota State Patrol, there have been more than 900 DUI related arrests in 2022. Extra law enforcement officers will...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
KX News

Secretary of State Al Jaeger prepares to leave office

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A little closer to home now, longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger is getting ready to leave office. Jaeger’s term is officially up on New Year’s Eve.Jaeger has served as secretary of state since 1993.He was then re-elected seven times, overseeing several tasks from the state capitol, including elections, combative sports […]
KX News

Welcome 2023 in style at North Dakota’s best New Years Parties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Eve is upon us, and to many, there’s no better way to commemorate the event than with a party to both send off the old year and welcome in the next. The question is, exactly where would you prefer to celebrate? Fortunately, around North Dakota, there are plenty of […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Your Last Chance For The Year North Dakota – BUY NOW!

The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

ND Department of Commerce announces creation of ECCO office

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce (NDOC) has announced that they will be playing a major role in the creation of the North Dakota Energy and Economic Coordination Office (ECCO) — an office where both industry experts and ND’s main energy groups to collaborate on advancing the state’s energy goals. Throughout […]
KFYR-TV

Shoplifting leads to $94.5 billion retail revenue loss nationwide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Retail stores are facing a rising problem — shoplifting. According to the National Retail Federation, roughly $94.5 billion of retail revenue was lost in 2021 due to theft. According to the Bismarck Police Department, there have been 750 reports of shoplifting this year. This is...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold

No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy