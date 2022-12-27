ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period

 3 days ago
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
The Hill

Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel

A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week.  Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
MSNBC

The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report

When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"

After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Georgia results show Republicans couldn’t change political map

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... Breaking news: WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap. ... President Biden delivers remarks on the economy, union workers and retirees. ... The Jan. 6 committee plans to release final report, vote on criminal referrals on Dec. 21, per NBC’s Ryan Nobles, Haley Talbot and Ali Vitali. ... The U.S. Supreme Court searches for middle ground in North Carolina redistricting/elections case. ... And the House Ethics Committee investigates Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Kevin McCarthy Speaker bid increasingly imperiled

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives is increasingly imperiled by a small but growing clutch of hard-line Republicans. GOP Insiders and operatives say the California lawmaker’s longtime deputy, incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), could serve as an emergency compromise candidate if the caucus’s paper-thin majority fails to rally around McCarthy during their Jan 3. leadership vote. “Our relationship is on the ascent,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the ultraconservative House GOP Freedom Caucus, told The Post of Scalise. Gaetz is an ardent McCarthy foe and insiders say he and...
LOUISIANA STATE

