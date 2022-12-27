Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period

Read full article on original website
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
The House committee's report describes the Republican congressman as "a significant player" in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated
The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
McCarthy: ‘Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become Speaker’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday renewed his promise to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. “Another change you’re going to get: Adam Schiff will no longer be on the Intel Committee when I become Speaker....
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Jan. 6 hearing: Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan among four Republicans referred to House Ethics Committee
The Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously on Monday to refer Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and three other House Republicans to the Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas.
Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel
A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week. Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
MSNBC
The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report
When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"
After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Jan. 6 Panel Issues Final Report, Placing Blame for Capitol Riot on ‘One Man’
A screen displays a photo of former President Donald Trump during the last public meeting of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)
House Jan 6 Committee releases final 814-page report, recommends Donald Trump be barred from running in 2024
The House Jan. 6th Committee released a final, exhaustive report detailing former President Donald Trump's alleged involvement and criminal referrals over the Capitol protests.
NBC News
Georgia results show Republicans couldn’t change political map
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... Breaking news: WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap. ... President Biden delivers remarks on the economy, union workers and retirees. ... The Jan. 6 committee plans to release final report, vote on criminal referrals on Dec. 21, per NBC’s Ryan Nobles, Haley Talbot and Ali Vitali. ... The U.S. Supreme Court searches for middle ground in North Carolina redistricting/elections case. ... And the House Ethics Committee investigates Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Kevin McCarthy breaks with McConnell, will oppose $1.7T omnibus bill
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will urge House Republicans to oppose the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to with Democrats.
Kevin McCarthy Speaker bid increasingly imperiled
Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives is increasingly imperiled by a small but growing clutch of hard-line Republicans. GOP Insiders and operatives say the California lawmaker’s longtime deputy, incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), could serve as an emergency compromise candidate if the caucus’s paper-thin majority fails to rally around McCarthy during their Jan 3. leadership vote. “Our relationship is on the ascent,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the ultraconservative House GOP Freedom Caucus, told The Post of Scalise. Gaetz is an ardent McCarthy foe and insiders say he and...
