Jackson, MI

Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

By Andrew Birkle
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. ( WLNS ) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday.

Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

Payan worked at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Michigan and was reported missing after last being seen leaving the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22.

After starting their investigation, detectives got access to his home video camera system and saw Dr. Payan walking away from his home some time in the afternoon the day he disappeared.

Payan’s property, which spanned more than 200 acres, was checked by K-9s, drones and people walking the area, but initially, they couldn’t find a trace of the doctor.

Holes were eventually cut in the ice of a pond near his home on Monday and divers discovered his body on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital

Detectives think Payan would have been dead before he was reported missing because of winter weather conditions at the time of his disappearance.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy and toxicology test to help give more information in this investigation, according to police.

Comments / 12

Pamela Blasi
3d ago

wondering if he could of went to go pick up something and fell thru...these ponds look frozen over also,but it's that thin ice you cant see. sorry to hear. Accidents with all this cold and ice.

Sexy Shelly
2d ago

How was he dressed when he left the house and wandered towards the pond? The reason I ask is it was getting below freezing temperatures and if he wasn’t dressed for extreme cold weather he might have had suicidal thoughts!! If he was dressed for extreme cold weather I would lean on side of an accidental fall through ice!!

NewsWeak
3d ago

That's a loss. A young doctor positioned to help and or save the lives of thousands, meeting an end like this.RIP

