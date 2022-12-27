Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne
December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
capcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
Cap City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Cap City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Cheyenne,. I have worked in public health...
capcity.news
Downtown Development Authority Board to meet with Cheyenne officials
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority Board will meet with city officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Room 310, at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Topics of discussion will include reviewing past master plans, open...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Kirkpatrick; Ochoa; Laybourn; Shillenn; Vargas; Allman; Christensen; Brown; Lucas; Adams; Mau; Kendall; Wilson
Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick: January 15, 1937 – December 23, 2022. Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to John Kay and Addie Kirkpatrick. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1955 and joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. While in the Air Force, Alex married his first wife Janie Yielding, with whom he had two daughters, Terri and Jerri.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming Expansion Planned: Diesel Fuel Pumps, Lanes To Be Installed For Semi-Trucks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Residents Rally Around Man Who Is Now Homeless After Father Killed In House Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe effort started for Tim Adams, the son of an elderly Cheyenne man who was killed in a house fire the night before Christmas Eve. The fire began after his father, Larry Adams, crawled beneath the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Cheyenne Depot holds two events for the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year right around the corner, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown District Authority are gearing up for the main event with about 10,000 lights. The New Year’s ball drop is one of two main events at the Cheyenne Depot this year. The...
capcity.news
Railspur owner raises West Edge development concerns to City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The West Edge district’s newest food establishment, Railspur, is scheduled to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but one of the owners is concerned about the lack of building development in the surrounding area. Chad Willett, a Railspur owner and manager...
capcity.news
GoFundMe launched for family of elderly Cheyenne man killed in Mitchell Court Fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the wife and son of an elderly Cheyenne man who perished last Friday after being trapped in a house fire. On Dec. 23, Laramie County firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Court and found an elderly man dead at the scene.
capcity.news
Ordinances on annexing land, building residential area passes third reading in city council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council approved final readings of two ordinances on Tuesday that would turn half an acre of agricultural land in east Cheyenne into a residential area. The councilmembers’ unanimous passing of an annexation ordinance recognizes roughly half an acre of land located west of...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
capcity.news
Visit Cheyenne promotion efforts put city in the national spotlight
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Visit Cheyenne revealed results from its 2022 Public Relations Campaign today that showed frequent national media coverage on the city. Popular publications including USA Today, Buzzfeed and Travel Leisure covered stories on multiple attractions in Cheyenne and Laramie County, highlighting the city as a top summer destination.
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to vehicular fire, burn victim
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a recreational vehicle on fire and located a burn victim early this morning. The vehicle was located in an alley behind the 600 block of W. 21st St. and caused damage to an outbuilding. The victim was found by officers a...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
capcity.news
New Year’s Eve ball drop event to take place in Depot Plaza
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne community members can ring in the New Year this Saturday by watching the ball drop in the Depot Plaza downtown. The show will take place from 11:45 p.m. to midnight and will be visible from many vantage points. Fireworks will be lit off of the Majestic Building downtown and the event is free for attendees.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
Comments / 0