Laramie County, WY

wyo4news.com

HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne

December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Downtown Development Authority Board to meet with Cheyenne officials

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority Board will meet with city officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Room 310, at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Topics of discussion will include reviewing past master plans, open...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Kirkpatrick; Ochoa; Laybourn; Shillenn; Vargas; Allman; Christensen; Brown; Lucas; Adams; Mau; Kendall; Wilson

Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick: January 15, 1937 – December 23, 2022. Alex Theodore Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Tyler, Texas, to John Kay and Addie Kirkpatrick. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1955 and joined the United States Air Force where he served for four years. While in the Air Force, Alex married his first wife Janie Yielding, with whom he had two daughters, Terri and Jerri.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Cheyenne Depot holds two events for the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year right around the corner, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown District Authority are gearing up for the main event with about 10,000 lights. The New Year’s ball drop is one of two main events at the Cheyenne Depot this year. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Railspur owner raises West Edge development concerns to City Council

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The West Edge district’s newest food establishment, Railspur, is scheduled to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but one of the owners is concerned about the lack of building development in the surrounding area. Chad Willett, a Railspur owner and manager...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Visit Cheyenne promotion efforts put city in the national spotlight

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Visit Cheyenne revealed results from its 2022 Public Relations Campaign today that showed frequent national media coverage on the city. Popular publications including USA Today, Buzzfeed and Travel Leisure covered stories on multiple attractions in Cheyenne and Laramie County, highlighting the city as a top summer destination.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to vehicular fire, burn victim

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a recreational vehicle on fire and located a burn victim early this morning. The vehicle was located in an alley behind the 600 block of W. 21st St. and caused damage to an outbuilding. The victim was found by officers a...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

New Year’s Eve ball drop event to take place in Depot Plaza

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne community members can ring in the New Year this Saturday by watching the ball drop in the Depot Plaza downtown. The show will take place from 11:45 p.m. to midnight and will be visible from many vantage points. Fireworks will be lit off of the Majestic Building downtown and the event is free for attendees.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
CHEYENNE, WY

