KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
kslnewsradio.com
Stormy weather will bring in the New Year for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Another heavy storm will be hitting Utah’s mountains Friday. Forecasters expect the storm to last until Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasted that accumulating snow will fall on all Utah mountains and the Wasatch back. Ski resorts are expecting three to four feet...
Gephardt Daily
Pickup slides on icy road in Morgan County, is struck by semi
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck that slid on an icy roadway Wednesday morning was struck from behind by a semi that was unable to stop in time. “Morgan Fire was called to respond to a traffic accident at 1:29 am this morning,”...
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
kjzz.com
Road closed after car slides down embankment, into stream near Sundance
SUNDANCE, Utah — Minor injuries were reported after a car reportedly slid off the roadway and into a stream in Utah County. Officials said a Volkswagen Atlas was headed down State Route 92 from Sundance on Friday when the driver lost control and fell 10 feet down an embankment.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UDOT closes Provo Canyon backcountry, and will intermittently close U.S. Highway 189
UTAH — The Provo Canyon backcountry area along the north and south of U.S. Highway 189 was closed by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) today at 10 a.m., and […]
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
KSLTV
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
kjzz.com
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
kslnewsradio.com
Pole fire causes power outage affecting thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A pole fire knocked out the power to thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers on Tuesday afternoon. The company reported the outage to be in the Salt Lake City and Millcreek areas. A spokesman for RMP told KSL that the outage originally impacted 3,000 customers....
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
cityweekly.net
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities
After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
kjzz.com
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
