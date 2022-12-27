Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 27
(DC News Now) — Flight delays and cancellations across the nation continue after winter weather and a busy holiday weekend.
Nationwide, there were 16,859 delays and 4,976 cancellations as of 6 p.m. — but what about in our region's three major airports?
Take a look at the number of cancellations and delays as of 6 p.m. out of these airports.
DCA
- Delays – 153
- Cancellations – 75
IAD
- Delays – 118
- Cancellations – 18
BWI
- Delays – 136
- Cancellations – 227
Southwest Airlines announced to passengers on Monday evening that the earliest they'd be able to board a plane is New Year's Eve.
