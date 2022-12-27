Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 27

(DC News Now) — Flight delays and cancellations across the nation continue after winter weather and a busy holiday weekend.

Nationwide, there were 16,859 delays and 4,976 cancellations as of 6 p.m. — but what about in our region’s three major airports?

Take a look at the number of cancellations and delays as of 6 p.m. out of these airports.

DCA

Delays – 153

Cancellations – 75

IAD

Delays – 118

Cancellations – 18

BWI

Delays – 136

Cancellations – 227

Southwest Airlines announced to passengers on Monday evening that the earliest they’d be able to board a plane is New Year’s Eve.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.