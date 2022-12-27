ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 27

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
 3 days ago

(DC News Now) — Flight delays and cancellations across the nation continue after winter weather and a busy holiday weekend.

Nationwide, there were 16,859 delays and 4,976 cancellations as of 6 p.m. — but what about in our region’s three major airports?

Flight canceled? Here’s what you are – and are NOT – owed

Take a look at the number of cancellations and delays as of 6 p.m. out of these airports.

DCA

  • Delays – 153
  • Cancellations – 75

IAD

  • Delays – 118
  • Cancellations – 18

BWI

  • Delays – 136
  • Cancellations – 227

Southwest Airlines announced to passengers on Monday evening that the earliest they’d be able to board a plane is New Year’s Eve.

DC News Now

Southwest plans to return to ‘normal operations’ on Friday

BWI AIRPORT (DC News Now) — At BWI on Thursday, the airline announced that, for the first time since winter storm Elliott wiped out at times roughly 70% of its scheduled flights, it’d be once again returning to ‘normal operations’ on Friday. Hundreds of Southwest passengers at the airport listened as they also learned it […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

Southwest Airlines passengers reflect on days of canceled flights

REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT, Va. (DC News Now) — Katie Kolodzie waited three days to finally fly back to D.C. on Southwest Airlines from Oakland, where she spent Christmas with her family there. “I was very lucky in this whole thing when the whole meltdown happened,” Kolodzie said. “My family could just rescued me, they fed […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 people shot to death around DC within hours

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

