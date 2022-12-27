Read full article on original website
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
It feels like just yesterday Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC) was preparing for a showdown with LSU in New Orleans. Nearly four months later, the Seminoles are set to match up with another premier brand in the sport, the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12), in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. It's been a season of progression for FSU under third-year head coach Mike Norvell as the program has an opportunity to conclude the campaign on a six-game winning streak while breaking into double-digit victories for the first time in six years.
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Bengals’ Defense Brings Underrated Strength Into Matchup Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen's 6.5 yards per carry.
‘Million Mile’ Progression: Seahawks’ Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boye Mafe cut his teeth as a standout pass rusher at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior primarily due to his stellar sack numbers and reputation for hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Major Analytics Model Projects Bengals To Get Blown Out By Buffalo, Win AFC North
CINCINNATI — One major analytics model has the Bengals getting blown out of the water in Monday night's game against the Bills. ESPN's Seth Walder posted his final simulations for the regular season, and the Football Power Index spit out a 37-9 win for Buffalo. "The Steelers beat the...
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market
It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base. But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.
Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful
The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Xavier McKinney Designated to Return from NFI
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who has been on the team's non-football injury (NFI) list since returning from the team's Week 9 bye, has officially been designated to return and was allowed to practice with the team on Thursday. McKinney was injured during the team's bye while on vacation...
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Week 17 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 3
NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy day in New Orleans as the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. Wednesday morning started with another trip back to the Caesars Superdome, the site of Saturday's game, where the Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in another upbeat environment.
Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold’s Development, Baker’s Success in L.A. + More
"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."
