Tua Tagovailoa showed 'no visible signs' of concussion vs. Packers, says NFL medical chief Allen Sills

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KOKI FOX 23
Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
KOKI FOX 23
NFL injury tracker Week 17: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy out vs Atlanta with concussion symptoms
The Dallas Cowboys' "Thursday Night Football" win over the Tennessee Titans was riddled with injuries. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve right before Josh Dobbs led the team without star running back Derrick Henry (hip).The Cowboys were missing breakout running back Tony Pollard (thigh) while linebacker Micah Parsons wore a club cast on his hand for the matchup.
KOKI FOX 23
Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson, then confirms report QB has an office at Broncos facility
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now, to the point that one teammate is crying foul over even a lukewarm rumor about his professional life. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wasn't happy about seeing an aggregated report that Wilson has an...
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help
Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
KOKI FOX 23
The Daily Sweat: Five Friday bowl games kick off an amazing weekend of football
One of the best football weekends of the season is upon us. While New Year’s Eve features the College Football Playoff, New Year’s Day is Week 17 of the NFL season and Monday has the Rose Bowl and one of the best NFL games of the year with the Bill and Bengals, things get going on Friday with five bowl games.
