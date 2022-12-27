ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shawn Spears On When He’ll Appear Again For AEW: “Don’t Hold Your Breath, Not Going There Anytime Soon”

By Joey G.
 4 days ago
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said

CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?

It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
Erick Redbeard Addresses Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

In a recent appearance on the “Ten Count” podcast for WrestlingNews.co, Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on various topics, including making a surprise entrance in the annual Royal Rumble match. WWE brings back former stars and legends for the match. “As far as appearing [at the Royal...
Kurt Angle Tweets and Deletes Reaction to AEW Dynamite Mention

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has deleted his reaction to a name-drop on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed debut their new “RASSLE” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max Caster mentioned Karen Jarrett as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”
Sting Says He Has Plotted Out His Final Stretch In AEW: “I Know Darby Is Going To Be A Part Of It For Sure”

Sting has the end in sight. The Icon spoke with the Ringer about his recent stint in AEW since signing with the company back in 2020, a stretch where’s teamed with the young Darby Allin and has been undefeated in that time. The Stinger may have had a resurgence over the last couple years, but even he knows that his in-ring days are numbered. During the interview, he was asked about an endgame. Here is what he had to say.
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event

Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
MIAMI, FL
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned

Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
Charlotte Flair on Why 2022 Was Her Best Year, What She Thought of Before Tonight’s Return on WWE SmackDown, More

New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair says 2022 was the best year of her life. As noted, Flair made her surprise return earlier tonight during the final SmackDown of 2022, defeating Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title, right after Rousey retained over Raquel Rodriguez. This was Flair’s first appearance since dropping the strap to Rousey in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8.
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022

John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
TAMPA, FL
Kevin Nash Looks Back On Wrestling In The Only Ladder Match Of His Career

During a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash looked back on his ladder match with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The match took place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view back in late 2011. Triple H won the match after he struck Nash with a sledgehammer, which had been hanging above the ring. A fan mentioned that it was out of the norm for both men to work a ladder match.
Wes Brisco Explains Why He Never Made The WWE Main Roster

Speaking recently on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Wes Brisco explained why he never got to be part of the main roster for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Brisco mentioned his history in FCW and the injury that prevented him from moving up in the ranks. Here are the highlights:. His...
William Regal’s Co-Host Shares What He Learned From Regal

On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared what he learned from the respected pro wrestler who is returning to WWE next month after asking to be let out of his AEW deal early. Here are the highlights:. Regal’s ethics creating a different...
William Regal Has Official Last Day With AEW, Thanks Tony Khan, BCC, and More

William Regal has had his last official day with AEW. The Gentleman Villain took to Twitter this morning to announce his official departure from the company after signing with them back in March following his debut at Revolution. Regal takes the time to thank AEW President Tony Khan, members of the Blackpool Combat Club, and more for welcoming him during this time.
Drew McIntyre Returns and Will Receive Title Shot, WWE Announces Royal Rumble Qualifier

WWE has announced two big matches for the first SmackDown on FOX of 2023. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre make his return to action. He’s been out of action since suffering a ruptured eardrum during the War Games match at WWE Survivor Series, but did work the non-televised live event the next night. After Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus on tonight’s SmackDown, Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked Sheamus until McIntyre made the save. McIntyre then joined Ridge Holland and Butch in forcing The Bloodline to retreat.
WWE Looking to Sign More Standout Talent After Dragon Lee

WWE officials are hoping to sign more top talents following the acquisition of Dragon Lee. A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE is hopeful that the signing of Lee is just the start of “standout” talents agreeing to terms with the company. It was noted that WWE...
Big Match Set for the WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Attacks?

Bray Wyatt’s first big match WWE Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania 37 is now set. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opened up with Wyatt coming to the ring to apologize for last week’s attack on the WWE camera man. LA Knight interrupted and the two had words, with Knight once again accusing Wyatt of paying someone to dress up as Uncle Howdy. Knight then mentioned a match between the two at the WWE Royal Rumble, and Wyatt accepted. Wyatt said maybe it’s time that he needs to remind Knight and the rest of the world how cruel he can be when he feels like it.
News on Plans for Tonight’s Final Impact Wrestling Episode of 2022

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will bee a Best of 2022 episode, also featuring the reveal of the 2022 Year-End Awards. It was noted via PWInsider that tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing.
Ricky Starks Discusses His Feud With MJF, AEW Aspirations

Serving as a guest on “Casual Conversations with The Classic,” Ricky Starks discussed his promo segment with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF on the December 7th edition of Dynamite. MJF called Starks a dollar-store version of “The Rock.” Starks called him “Maxipad” and a bootleg Roddy Piper....
Will Ospreay on Possibly Joining AEW, His Anxiety Over the United States, NJPW Contract Status, More

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay says his heart remains with NJPW, but money talks and he enjoyed his dates with AEW. Ospreay recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview that will drop on Friday at 12pm ET, and noted that while he doesn’t like the idea of living in the United States because it gives him anxiety, he was treated very well at AEW.

