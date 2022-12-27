Shawn Spears On When He’ll Appear Again For AEW: “Don’t Hold Your Breath, Not Going There Anytime Soon”

Bray Wyatt’s first big match WWE Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania 37 is now set. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opened up with Wyatt coming to the ring to apologize for last week’s attack on the WWE camera man. LA Knight interrupted and the two had words, with Knight once again accusing Wyatt of paying someone to dress up as Uncle Howdy. Knight then mentioned a match between the two at the WWE Royal Rumble, and Wyatt accepted. Wyatt said maybe it’s time that he needs to remind Knight and the rest of the world how cruel he can be when he feels like it.

21 HOURS AGO