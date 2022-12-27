Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
KiLynn King Says AEW Started Treating Her Like A Bigger Deal After Brief Hiatus and Return
KiLynn King feels like she’s finally getting serious recognition from AEW. The women’s division star spoke about this subject during her latest appearance on the Putting You Over podcast. King states that AEW has always treated her right, but after a brief hiatus they started treating her like a star rather than an extra. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Has Official Last Day With AEW, Thanks Tony Khan, BCC, and More
William Regal has had his last official day with AEW. The Gentleman Villain took to Twitter this morning to announce his official departure from the company after signing with them back in March following his debut at Revolution. Regal takes the time to thank AEW President Tony Khan, members of the Blackpool Combat Club, and more for welcoming him during this time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Recalls A Moment That Bothered Him During His Time As WCW President
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics while speaking with Chris Van Vliet. During their discussion, Bischoff shared a story about a low point in his career. He began his career in the early 1990s as an announcer before rising to the position of Vice President of WCW. It was his pitch to launch WCW Monday Nitro on TNT that helped WCW defeat WWE for 83 weeks on Monday nights. In the late 1990s, Bischoff eventually took over as President of WCW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?
It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bushiroad CEO Says There Is A Possibility Sasha Banks Will Be At The Tokyo Dome
Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani commented on the reports of Banks coming in by saying:. “There is a possibility that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wes Brisco Explains Why He Never Made The WWE Main Roster
Speaking recently on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Wes Brisco explained why he never got to be part of the main roster for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Brisco mentioned his history in FCW and the injury that prevented him from moving up in the ranks. Here are the highlights:. His...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and WWE on Dragon Lee Signing with the Company, Lee Reacts
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says international star Dragon Lee is just getting started. As noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. You can click here for details on the title change, along with photos and video, and you can click here for new details on the signing, along with comments from Lee and news on which WWE Superstar helped him sign. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out, and there’s still no word yet on what will happen to the titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sting Says He Has Plotted Out His Final Stretch In AEW: “I Know Darby Is Going To Be A Part Of It For Sure”
Sting has the end in sight. The Icon spoke with the Ringer about his recent stint in AEW since signing with the company back in 2020, a stretch where’s teamed with the young Darby Allin and has been undefeated in that time. The Stinger may have had a resurgence over the last couple years, but even he knows that his in-ring days are numbered. During the interview, he was asked about an endgame. Here is what he had to say.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Ospreay on Possibly Joining AEW, His Anxiety Over the United States, NJPW Contract Status, More
IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay says his heart remains with NJPW, but money talks and he enjoyed his dates with AEW. Ospreay recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview that will drop on Friday at 12pm ET, and noted that while he doesn’t like the idea of living in the United States because it gives him anxiety, he was treated very well at AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Looking to Sign More Standout Talent After Dragon Lee
WWE officials are hoping to sign more top talents following the acquisition of Dragon Lee. A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE is hopeful that the signing of Lee is just the start of “standout” talents agreeing to terms with the company. It was noted that WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Says Bryan Danielson Has Always Been In A Different League Of Talent
William Regal is once again singing the praises of Bryan Danielson. The Gentleman Villain spoke about the American Dragon during a recent interview with ITR Magazine, where he discussed Danielson’s incredible work ethic, how he abides by a certain set of standards, and how he never struggled with addiction like he did earlier in his career. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Plans for Tonight’s Final Impact Wrestling Episode of 2022
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will bee a Best of 2022 episode, also featuring the reveal of the 2022 Year-End Awards. It was noted via PWInsider that tonight’s Impact will also feature a few promos to tease directions for future storylines, but this will mostly be a retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired on TV beyond their original pay-per-view airing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Tweets and Deletes Reaction to AEW Dynamite Mention
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has deleted his reaction to a name-drop on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed debut their new “RASSLE” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max Caster mentioned Karen Jarrett as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”
Comments / 0