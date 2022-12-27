In a new interview with WrestleRant, Kevin Owens talked about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE star discussed how his mindset towards wrestling has changed recently. “I’ve been really lucky to get to be a part of all that but also as far as my mindset goes, it’s definitely changed. I used to always want more and I used to always want bigger and worry about what’s next and stuff and I really don’t do that anymore. Not that I don’t want more, everybody would like more, it’s great. I’m really more worried about just doing good stuff and stuff that people enjoy and I’m also worried or thinking about just enjoying everything I can enjoy. I’ve said in interviews in the past, I’ve missed out on enjoying moments I really should have enjoyed because I was always worried about what’s next. I’m not gonna do that anymore, I’ve had an incredible career that I’m so lucky to have. So many matches, so many moments that people would give anything they could to have [them]. So I just wanna enjoy everything I can from here on out for as long as I can. My mindset’s definitely shifted, but I think this one’s a lot healthier. It’s probably gonna help me be a better performer as well.”

