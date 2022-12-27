ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event

Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
MIAMI, FL
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022

John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
TAMPA, FL
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned

Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
Shawn Michaels Offers An Apology For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans

Speaking with Culture State, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. The reason for that is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. “I gotta...
Impact and Scott D’Amore Issues Statements on the Passing of Don West

Impact Wrestling and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore have paid tribute to Don West following his tragic passing. As noted, Mike Tenay took to Twitter today to announce that his longtime friend and former colleague has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. West was 59. In an...
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DDP Reveals Intense Story Behind Memorable WCW Nitro Ending with the nWo and Sting

The ending to the June 9, 1997 edition of WCW Monday Nitro featured one of the more memorable nWo angles, with several current Legends and WWE Hall of Famers – Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, among others.
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?

It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
KiLynn King Says AEW Started Treating Her Like A Bigger Deal After Brief Hiatus and Return

KiLynn King feels like she’s finally getting serious recognition from AEW. The women’s division star spoke about this subject during her latest appearance on the Putting You Over podcast. King states that AEW has always treated her right, but after a brief hiatus they started treating her like a star rather than an extra. Highlights can be found below.
The Young Bucks Were Originally Scheduled For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next week as he is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), won’t be with him. However, they were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said

CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
Kevin Owens Opens Up On How His Mindset Towards Wrestling Has Changed

In a new interview with WrestleRant, Kevin Owens talked about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE star discussed how his mindset towards wrestling has changed recently. “I’ve been really lucky to get to be a part of all that but also as far as my mindset goes, it’s definitely changed. I used to always want more and I used to always want bigger and worry about what’s next and stuff and I really don’t do that anymore. Not that I don’t want more, everybody would like more, it’s great. I’m really more worried about just doing good stuff and stuff that people enjoy and I’m also worried or thinking about just enjoying everything I can enjoy. I’ve said in interviews in the past, I’ve missed out on enjoying moments I really should have enjoyed because I was always worried about what’s next. I’m not gonna do that anymore, I’ve had an incredible career that I’m so lucky to have. So many matches, so many moments that people would give anything they could to have [them]. So I just wanna enjoy everything I can from here on out for as long as I can. My mindset’s definitely shifted, but I think this one’s a lot healthier. It’s probably gonna help me be a better performer as well.”
Molly Holly Recalls WWE Reducing Times For Hall Of Fame Inductions

Molly Holly is a WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWE Women’s Champion. She was a worthy Hall Of Famer, but she kept her induction speech short and explained why during a “K&S WrestleFest” appearance. ”They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
Kevin Owens: ‘I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE’

Kevin Owens made an appearance on WrestleRant Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Owens commented on trying to have logic in his WWE storylines. Here is what he had to say:. “I’m a big fan of logic. I’ve always tried to be logical during my time...
Preston Vance Reveals New Name, Update on the First AEW Rampage of 2023

Preston Vance has revealed his new AEW ring name as a member of La Facción Ingobernable. Vance turned on The Dark Order last month, siding with Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant and Andrade El Idolo. Since then he’s teamed with Dralistico and Rush for the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last week, and he was at ringside for Rush and Dralistico’s controversial loss to AR Fox and Blake Christian at ROH Final Battle on December 10.

