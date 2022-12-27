Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Offers An Apology For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Speaking with Culture State, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels offered an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. The reason for that is due to two infamous incidents: the Barber Shop segment with Marty Janetty and Montreal Screwjob with Bret Hart. “I gotta...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact and Scott D’Amore Issues Statements on the Passing of Don West
Impact Wrestling and Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore have paid tribute to Don West following his tragic passing. As noted, Mike Tenay took to Twitter today to announce that his longtime friend and former colleague has passed away after a battle with brain cancer. West was 59. In an...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Note On AJ Styles’ Injury, Travel Plans For Karl Anderson and Kenny Omega
Fightful Select has some news and notes on AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Karl Anderson, and Kenny Omega. First up is AJ Styles, who announced today that he has a broken ankle. One source indicated that Styles would miss “months” in the ring before Styles announced the news. Regarding...
wrestlingheadlines.com
DDP Reveals Intense Story Behind Memorable WCW Nitro Ending with the nWo and Sting
The ending to the June 9, 1997 edition of WCW Monday Nitro featured one of the more memorable nWo angles, with several current Legends and WWE Hall of Famers – Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, among others.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
AEW Dynamite – 1STBANK Center, Broomfield CO – 4,229 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – 13,017 sold. WWE didn’t hold a Raw event and instead aired a best-of episode while SmackDown featured the return of John Cena.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?
It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
wrestlingheadlines.com
KiLynn King Says AEW Started Treating Her Like A Bigger Deal After Brief Hiatus and Return
KiLynn King feels like she’s finally getting serious recognition from AEW. The women’s division star spoke about this subject during her latest appearance on the Putting You Over podcast. King states that AEW has always treated her right, but after a brief hiatus they started treating her like a star rather than an extra. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Young Bucks Were Originally Scheduled For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next week as he is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), won’t be with him. However, they were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
wrestlingheadlines.com
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dragon Lee Headed to WWE After Capturing the AAA World Tag Team Titles from FTR, AAA Comments
Dragon Lee and Dralistico are your new AAA Tag Team Champions, but Lee is headed to WWE. Tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event from Acapulco, Mexico saw Lee and Dralistico defeat IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. This is the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Opens Up On How His Mindset Towards Wrestling Has Changed
In a new interview with WrestleRant, Kevin Owens talked about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE star discussed how his mindset towards wrestling has changed recently. “I’ve been really lucky to get to be a part of all that but also as far as my mindset goes, it’s definitely changed. I used to always want more and I used to always want bigger and worry about what’s next and stuff and I really don’t do that anymore. Not that I don’t want more, everybody would like more, it’s great. I’m really more worried about just doing good stuff and stuff that people enjoy and I’m also worried or thinking about just enjoying everything I can enjoy. I’ve said in interviews in the past, I’ve missed out on enjoying moments I really should have enjoyed because I was always worried about what’s next. I’m not gonna do that anymore, I’ve had an incredible career that I’m so lucky to have. So many matches, so many moments that people would give anything they could to have [them]. So I just wanna enjoy everything I can from here on out for as long as I can. My mindset’s definitely shifted, but I think this one’s a lot healthier. It’s probably gonna help me be a better performer as well.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Molly Holly Recalls WWE Reducing Times For Hall Of Fame Inductions
Molly Holly is a WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWE Women’s Champion. She was a worthy Hall Of Famer, but she kept her induction speech short and explained why during a “K&S WrestleFest” appearance. ”They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens: ‘I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE’
Kevin Owens made an appearance on WrestleRant Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Owens commented on trying to have logic in his WWE storylines. Here is what he had to say:. “I’m a big fan of logic. I’ve always tried to be logical during my time...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff On His Relationship With AEW: ‘It’s Not Good Anymore, But That Was My Choice’
Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about being able to appear on WWE and AEW television in recent years. He has exchanged words with AEW President Tony Khan and criticized his booking decisions. “Yeah...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preston Vance Reveals New Name, Update on the First AEW Rampage of 2023
Preston Vance has revealed his new AEW ring name as a member of La Facción Ingobernable. Vance turned on The Dark Order last month, siding with Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant and Andrade El Idolo. Since then he’s teamed with Dralistico and Rush for the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last week, and he was at ringside for Rush and Dralistico’s controversial loss to AR Fox and Blake Christian at ROH Final Battle on December 10.
Comments / 0