Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
Related
A Mets trade package to land another star if they miss out on Carlos Correa
If the New York Mets miss out on Carlos Correa, they don’t necessarily need to have a backup plan. However, this trade with a division rival could work. What’s going on with the Mets and Carlos Correa? No one really knows, as we haven’t heard from either side since before the Christmas holiday.
Latest Carlos Correa update provides surprisingly good news for Mets
The Mets still don’t have a deal with Carlos Correa after flagging his physical for the same injury the Giants did, but fans should still have hope. Few sagas have been as wild as Carlos Correa’s in the 2022 offseason. After first agreeing to a contract with the San Francisco Giants, that deal fell through after the team had a problem with an old injury discovered in his physical. That then allowed the New York Mets to swoop in and agree to a deal — only to then flag the same issue on his physical.
Chicago Cubs rumors: Grading a blockbuster Rafael Devers trade package
The Chicago Cubs, like many teams, could use a player the caliber of Rafael Devers on their roster. Would the Red Sox consider trading him, rather than signing the third baseman long term?. Letting Rafael Devers walk in free agency is a fireable offense for Chaim Bloom, who made the...
Braves rumors: A Dansby Swanson replacement no one has thought of yet
The Atlanta Braves have an in-house replacement for Dansby Swanson in 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom, but another option was just made available via trade. Dansby Swanson signed for $177 million in Chicago, which was an offer Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was never going to match. Swanson is a solid player,...
Cubs could lose out on momentum-building move after Dansby Swanson high
When the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a $177 million contract, it looked like the start of what’s to come. Instead, they could lose out on another top target. Chicago is among the favorites to land first baseman/outfielder/DH Trey Mancini, but recent reports suggest that he could be more inclined to sign with the Washington Nationals. Mancini is beloved in the DMV, so it would make sense for Washington to maintain some level of interest in him as a buy-low candidate to flip at the trade deadline.
3 Braves players who must outperform 2022 to get back to World Series
The Atlanta Braves fell short in their World Series defense, but if a few key players outperform their 2022 seasons, the club can get back to the Fall Classic. Make no mistake, it was a magical run for the Atlanta Braves over the second half of the regular season. After trailing the Mets by double-digit games in the NL East race at one point, the defending World Series champions stormed back to take the division crown. It was remarkable — or at least it was until the postseason.
Michael Kay’s Anthony Volpe story will get Yankees fans amped for Opening Day
While many of us are penciling in Oswald Peraza as the New York Yankees starting shortstop when Opening Day rolls around in 2023, perhaps, for once, we’re underestimating the organization’s aggression. According to offseason buzz, top prospect Anthony Volpe will have a shot to earn the job out...
Simple reason why the White Sox should trade for Chris Sale
The Boston Red Sox are taking calls on Chris Sale, and the Chicago White Sox should aim to bring him back to the South Side for one big reason. The Boston Red Sox have had a truly horrendous offseason. They failed to bring back star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and rumors are swirling about Rafael Devers’ future in Beantown because of it. However, Devers may not be the next notable player on the move, as the Red Sox have been receiving trade calls regarding the availability of their ace, Chris Sale.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0