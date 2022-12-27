ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Latest Carlos Correa update provides surprisingly good news for Mets

The Mets still don’t have a deal with Carlos Correa after flagging his physical for the same injury the Giants did, but fans should still have hope. Few sagas have been as wild as Carlos Correa’s in the 2022 offseason. After first agreeing to a contract with the San Francisco Giants, that deal fell through after the team had a problem with an old injury discovered in his physical. That then allowed the New York Mets to swoop in and agree to a deal — only to then flag the same issue on his physical.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs could lose out on momentum-building move after Dansby Swanson high

When the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a $177 million contract, it looked like the start of what’s to come. Instead, they could lose out on another top target. Chicago is among the favorites to land first baseman/outfielder/DH Trey Mancini, but recent reports suggest that he could be more inclined to sign with the Washington Nationals. Mancini is beloved in the DMV, so it would make sense for Washington to maintain some level of interest in him as a buy-low candidate to flip at the trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Braves players who must outperform 2022 to get back to World Series

The Atlanta Braves fell short in their World Series defense, but if a few key players outperform their 2022 seasons, the club can get back to the Fall Classic. Make no mistake, it was a magical run for the Atlanta Braves over the second half of the regular season. After trailing the Mets by double-digit games in the NL East race at one point, the defending World Series champions stormed back to take the division crown. It was remarkable — or at least it was until the postseason.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Simple reason why the White Sox should trade for Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox are taking calls on Chris Sale, and the Chicago White Sox should aim to bring him back to the South Side for one big reason. The Boston Red Sox have had a truly horrendous offseason. They failed to bring back star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and rumors are swirling about Rafael Devers’ future in Beantown because of it. However, Devers may not be the next notable player on the move, as the Red Sox have been receiving trade calls regarding the availability of their ace, Chris Sale.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy