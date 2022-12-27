ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville travelers among many who had their Southwest Airlines flights canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Evelyn Soete's longtime dream was to spend Christmas at Walt Disney World, and she finally did it with her adult children this year. The problem was getting back to Louisville. Southwest Airlines, beset by a series of widespread problems across the nation, canceled her return flights two days in a row.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year

The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration. WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

First brewery opens in Bullitt County

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley

Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare sees decline in emergency room visits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare said they are having fewer emergency room visits in December compared to November. Norton Healthcare’s Lynn Choate said there were 2,500 more children and 1,000 more adults visiting the emergency room at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in November. According to Norton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
CLARK COUNTY, IN

