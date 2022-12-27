Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville travelers among many who had their Southwest Airlines flights canceled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Evelyn Soete's longtime dream was to spend Christmas at Walt Disney World, and she finally did it with her adult children this year. The problem was getting back to Louisville. Southwest Airlines, beset by a series of widespread problems across the nation, canceled her return flights two days in a row.
WUSA
Family shocked to see cancelled flight take off as scheduled after they already bought replacement tickets on another airline
WASHINGTON — A local family said they suffered a Christmas travel nightmare, but this one wasn’t on Southwest. It was on another airline: American. And this one includes a canceled flight, which turns out, wasn’t canceled after all. Andrew Miller and his son Daniel were getting ready...
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
Wave 3
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country residents have been reporting multiple days without mail service in their area. Calls have been coming into the WAVE newsroom with people who have said homes in Jeffersontown, Valley Station and other neighborhoods have not received mail from their postal carrier. Some have said...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
iheart.com
This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration. WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."
Wave 3
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Kent. - Pharmacies across the United States face a nationwide shortage of pharmacists, particularly at high-volume retail chains such as CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.
spectrumnews1.com
First brewery opens in Bullitt County
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
wdrb.com
Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley
Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
Wave 3
UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After he got everyone talking by tracking the activity of a dying brain, UofL Health Neurosurgeon, Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, now finds his work on a prestigious list. ”I think that’s pretty remarkable for our group, for our work and also knowing what interest society has in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
WLKY.com
‘Dream Hotel’ greenlit for construction, adds to economic success in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 160-room "Dream Hotel" will now be a reality, adding to the rich history and revitalization of Main Street. The plan, approved by Metro Council, will feature six food and beverage outlets, a rooftop event and meeting space, and a public courtyard and art space along Museum Row.
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare sees decline in emergency room visits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare said they are having fewer emergency room visits in December compared to November. Norton Healthcare’s Lynn Choate said there were 2,500 more children and 1,000 more adults visiting the emergency room at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in November. According to Norton...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
