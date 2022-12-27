ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie

CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy