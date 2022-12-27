Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces
Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans. The OKC injury report isn’t...
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green’s Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors came away with their third-straight win on Wednesday night, defeating the Utah Jazz behind some incredible defense from Draymond Green, particularly down the stretch. Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, Green was one of the lone veterans out there for the Warriors, and he...
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: LA May Not Make Major Win-Now Trade This Season
The Lakers were completely outplayed in their seventh game (and fifth loss) without Anthony Davis on Wednesday. The Heat beat them up for a 112-98 victory, dropping the Lakers to 14-21 on the season. They're now 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference — yes, it's that bad.
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Team Effort in Win Over Spurs
Oklahoma City completed one of its most dominant wins of the season Tuesday, beating San Antonio 130-114. It was a total team effort, as the Thunder recorded five double-figure scorers, and three of those came off the bench. The Thunder shot 54.2% from 3-point range, drilling 13 triples on the...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Centre Daily
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Centre Daily
Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 23-point game
Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky's 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 12.7...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledge That L.A. “Can’t Replace” Anthony Davis
It took a lot out of Russell Westbrook for the Lakers to end their losing streak. On Tuesday night, Westbrook tied the all-time record for most triple-doubles off the bench (3) and helped the Lakers record their 14th win on the season. It's not sustainable for Westbrook to record triple-doubles...
Centre Daily
Brooklyn Nets Hold Off Atlanta Hawks 108-107
The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets without three starters (Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela). Not only was Brooklyn healthy, but they were hot. Despite being short-handed and operating on no rest, Atlanta set the tempo from the jump. Through two quarters, they shot...
Centre Daily
Logan Wilson Wins Bengals’ Team Award
Logan Wilson is the Bengals' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The award symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication. Winners exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage, to go with work as a community role model. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as the recipient of...
Centre Daily
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Centre Daily
Bengals’ Defense Brings Underrated Strength Into Matchup Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen's 6.5 yards per carry.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Centre Daily
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Centre Daily
Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful
The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
Centre Daily
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
Centre Daily
‘Turn the Page!’ on Turnovers: Cowboys’ Dak Brushes Off ‘Style’ Concerns
Christmas Day has passed, but Dak Prescott was in an all-too-giving mood on Thursday night in Nashville. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys perhaps allowed for the training camp second unit posing as the Tennessee Titans to linger a little too long in the nationally-stream clash. Though Dallas eventually prevailed in convincing 27-13 fashion, the starred quarterback was perhaps a bit too responsible for that, being involved in the losing of three turnovers over the first half-hour of game time.
Centre Daily
Only One Choice at Quarterback
NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
