Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Cases of congenital syphilis on rise in Pennsylvania, according to health department
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there has been a disturbing rise in a preventable disease that affects newborns. That's why state health officials are urging soon-to-be moms to get an important screening. "We really would have thought that congenital syphilis had gone away for good. This really is a...
While new reported COVID cases fall in PA, hospitalizations tick up. See latest CDC map
31 Pennsylvania counties are at a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC. See where your county stands.
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
WGAL
Flu cases continue to decline in Pennsylvania, but they may not have peaked yet
Flu cases in Pennsylvania are down for the third straight week, but doctors still want you to be on guard. "We've had probably the worst flu season in several years," said Dr. John Goldman, with UPMC. And after a surge in cases roughly a month ago, Pennsylvania continues to see...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
wccsradio.com
FLU CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO SPIKE IN INDIANA COUNTY AND PENNSYLVANIA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released the latest round of influenza statistics within the state, and the number of cases has once again taken a dramatic spike. The statewide numbers show that another 43,819 flu cases were reported over the last week which ended on Christmas Eve. This brings the total of cases in the state to 144,023. 140,871 of those cases are type A flu, with 3007 cases type B, and 145 cases classified as unknown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local community shocked, as suspect in Idaho killing's ties to Poconos, Lehigh Valley revealed
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. One man who used to go on runs...
Pennsylvania governor sending equipment to assist in snow removal efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More help is on its way to Buffalo from a neighboring state. On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would be sending personnel and equipment to help in the snow clean-up efforts. “The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather...
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
WNEP-TV 16
State update for COVID-19 – week of Wednesday, December 28
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer breaks down the numbers.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Veterans’ Nursing Homes Facing a Worker Shortage, Encourage Job-Seekers to Walk In
Pennsylvania’s aging military veterans are waiting – sometimes for months – to get into nursing homes. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, the state is hoping to hire hundreds more nurses and health care workers to meet demand. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/20/22)
butlerradio.com
Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January
A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?
Are snow and ice really that dirty?
butlerradio.com
State Officials Seeing Results From “Don’t Gamble With Kids” Campaign
State officials say an awareness campaign that launched earlier this year has led to more calls about parents leaving children in cars while they gamble. The “Don’t Gamble With Kids” campaign started in November following reports that adults were leaving children in vehicles while they gambled in casinos.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in January
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in January, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
WFMZ-TV Online
APTOPIX Snowy Owl Southern California
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact. Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they’re actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic tundra, Canada and several northern U.S. states. It’s current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress, California. The Orange County Register reports that local bird experts speculate that the bird could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or perhaps is a captive bird that escaped.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania to See Free Drug Testing Kits in 2023
Advocates see Gov. Tom Wolf’s drug testing kit legalization law from November as a positive sign for other harm reduction efforts in Pennsylvania. WVIA’s Tom Riese reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/20/22)
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Minimum Wage in New Jersey and Delaware Will Increase That Year, to $20.23 and $8.25 Respectively.
New Jersey and Delaware are among 20 states preparing for New Year’s Day minimum wage hikes. On Jan. 1, 2022, New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $14.13 from $13. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to raise the rate by at least $1 each year to $15 by 2024.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season
A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
Comments / 0