Pennsylvania State

wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FLU CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO SPIKE IN INDIANA COUNTY AND PENNSYLVANIA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released the latest round of influenza statistics within the state, and the number of cases has once again taken a dramatic spike. The statewide numbers show that another 43,819 flu cases were reported over the last week which ended on Christmas Eve. This brings the total of cases in the state to 144,023. 140,871 of those cases are type A flu, with 3007 cases type B, and 145 cases classified as unknown.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Fentanyl Test Strips To Become Legalized In January

A new law takes effect in a couple of days that is seen as another tool in helping battle fentanyl in Pennsylvania. The bill legalizes fentanyl test strips, which can detect the presence of the powerful opioid in other drugs. Republican State Representative Jim Struzzi of Indiana says fentanyl is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

APTOPIX Snowy Owl Southern California

Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact. Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they’re actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic tundra, Canada and several northern U.S. states. It’s current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress, California. The Orange County Register reports that local bird experts speculate that the bird could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or perhaps is a captive bird that escaped.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Local deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season

A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

