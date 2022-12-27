ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 17

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 17. Week 17 of the NFL season is here! Subsequently, it is championship week in many fantasy football leagues. If you are searching for a wide receiver for your title game, you’re in luck. Here...
NFL Week 17 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert entering Week 17. Just two weeks remain in a wild NFL season that has been far from predictable since things kicked off in September. 24 of the league’s 32 teams are mathematically alive for a playoff spot as we flip the calendar to 2023, meaning we could be in for a chaotic final two weeks of football.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
3 potential destinations for Houston Astros first baseman Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini may not have been with the Houston Astros for long, but he certainly made the most of his time. Although Mancini did not hit much, and ended up appearing in just eight games during the Astros postseason run, he came away with the biggest prize of all. Mancini earned a World Series ring for his efforts, something made even more impressive considering this was his first ever time in the playoffs.
