Trey Mancini may not have been with the Houston Astros for long, but he certainly made the most of his time. Although Mancini did not hit much, and ended up appearing in just eight games during the Astros postseason run, he came away with the biggest prize of all. Mancini earned a World Series ring for his efforts, something made even more impressive considering this was his first ever time in the playoffs.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO