San Antonio, TX

ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
FanSided

Houston Astros will have 2 AL MVP candidates next year

The Houston Astros are known for having one of MLB’s best player development organizations. There have been Rookie of the Year finalists throughout the years in Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, and Luis Garcia. However, the Astros have had a Top 5 player finish in the American League Most Valuable Player race in each of the years (excluding 2020) since 2015. In those years, Dallas Keuchel finished fifth in 2015, Jose Altuve finished third in 2016, Jose Altuve won the award in 2017, Alex Bregman finished fifth in 2018 and second in 2019, Correa finished fifth in 2021, and now Alvarez finished third in 2022. That’s very impressive if you ask me, especially how many times they’ve made the postseason with the same notable players through the years.
FanSided

Miami basketball among 11 biggest non-conference winners

The Miami basketball team finishing 9-1 in non-conference play earned them a spot among 247 Sports’ “College basketball’s 11 biggest winners from non-conference play.” Miami added a 3-0 start in the ACC to post a 12-1 record before their final non-conference game of 2022 was canceled versus Vermont on Wednesday.
247Sports

All-American Bowl Preview: QB Dante Moore

For the second straight year, UCLA will have a quarterback playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. A year ago, Justyn Martin played in San Antonio (and also at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii), the first time a Bruin quarterback signee had played in San Antonio's marquee bowl game.
InsideTheRangers

State of AL West: Houston Astros

The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022, and they look like a team that can do it again in 2023. Major League Baseball is dark the final week of the year, but Inside the Rangers has updates on each of the Texas Rangers’ American League West rivals entering 2023.
FanSided

FanSided

