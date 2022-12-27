Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Zion Williamson Says A Lot Of Old School Players Had The Same Mindset: "I Want People To Say That I Was A Winner"
Williamson has had only five games where he's scored below 20 points which speaks volumes about his performance this year.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Los Angeles Makes A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have sent Max Christie down to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
Steve Sarkisian under fire for wildly overreacting to being touched in Alamo Bowl pregame
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian flexes his inner MC Hammer by screaming “U Can’t Touch This!” at poor Headphone Guy. Headphone Guy made a GOB Bluth huge mistake touching Steve Sarkisian at the Alamodome. Not only is Texas still not back, but no touching is to be...
What Texas players said after a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl
Texas football offered too little, too late in its 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday night. Here’s what the players said after the bowl game defeat. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for...
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
Cowboys coach Dan Quinn is “where his feet are,” as he likes to say. And he is also where Jerry Jones’ wallet is. But another cycle is about to test that "love'' ... and maybe test that wallet.
Astros may sign pair of aces to contract extensions in 2023, per report
Houston's offseason spending is reportedly expected to continue through the first months of 2023.
Houston Astros will have 2 AL MVP candidates next year
The Houston Astros are known for having one of MLB’s best player development organizations. There have been Rookie of the Year finalists throughout the years in Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, and Luis Garcia. However, the Astros have had a Top 5 player finish in the American League Most Valuable Player race in each of the years (excluding 2020) since 2015. In those years, Dallas Keuchel finished fifth in 2015, Jose Altuve finished third in 2016, Jose Altuve won the award in 2017, Alex Bregman finished fifth in 2018 and second in 2019, Correa finished fifth in 2021, and now Alvarez finished third in 2022. That’s very impressive if you ask me, especially how many times they’ve made the postseason with the same notable players through the years.
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Rumors suggests a huge possibility of Klay Thompson signing with the Lakers next off-season
Miami basketball among 11 biggest non-conference winners
The Miami basketball team finishing 9-1 in non-conference play earned them a spot among 247 Sports’ “College basketball’s 11 biggest winners from non-conference play.” Miami added a 3-0 start in the ACC to post a 12-1 record before their final non-conference game of 2022 was canceled versus Vermont on Wednesday.
Maliki 'Cash' Crawford is set to have huge impact on the USC secondary
Maliki Crawford was previously committed to UCLA, but he backed off that pledge in January, shortly after head coach Lincoln Riley took over at USC. Crawford had more than 19 offers, including Arizona, Cal, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Washington. 247Sports.com ranks Crawford as the No. 23 best cornerback...
All-American Bowl Preview: QB Dante Moore
For the second straight year, UCLA will have a quarterback playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. A year ago, Justyn Martin played in San Antonio (and also at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii), the first time a Bruin quarterback signee had played in San Antonio's marquee bowl game.
State of AL West: Houston Astros
The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022, and they look like a team that can do it again in 2023. Major League Baseball is dark the final week of the year, but Inside the Rangers has updates on each of the Texas Rangers’ American League West rivals entering 2023.
Peña Makes the Astros a Very Scary Team
The Houston Astros struck gold with shortstop Jeremy Peña as he keeps them as one of the most formidable teams in MLB.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0