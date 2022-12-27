Chicago police are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in the city's West Town neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:07 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Honore. According to officials, three men were walking in an alley when they were approached by an unidentified man who was armed with a handgun. The suspect started shouting at the victims then fired multiple rounds before running away, police said.

