Lancaster County, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
YourErie

PSP set up DUI checkpoints for holiday weekend, stress sober driving

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are enforcing sober driving with checkpoints this weekend. New Year’s Eve celebrations often include alcohol. State troopers are setting up a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. State police ask people who plan on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver. One state trooper reminded residents of the consequences of driving under […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo's snow removal

Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo’s snow …. Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo's snow removal. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch pirates on parade. There are a few things you can do to protect yourself.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash involving 2 cars closes down Pa. expressaway

Atlantic City Expressway in Pa. is shut down due to a crash involving two vehicles. The accident occurred in Winslow Twp., Camden County east of the Williamstown Exit off the Atlantic City Expressway around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. One of the cars went off the road and into the woods....
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
