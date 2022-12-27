Read full article on original website
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Family, friends celebrate central Pa. man’s release as he leaves prison following acquittal
An eager crowd of more than 50 people waited with bated breaths in the York County Prison parking lot for the man’s release at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. They had been there for an hour to stand in the chilly winter air, the sun long set, to support a man who had been imprisoned for four years, four months for a murder he did not commit.
PSP set up DUI checkpoints for holiday weekend, stress sober driving
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are enforcing sober driving with checkpoints this weekend. New Year’s Eve celebrations often include alcohol. State troopers are setting up a sobriety checkpoint this weekend. State police ask people who plan on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver. One state trooper reminded residents of the consequences of driving under […]
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo's snow removal
Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo’s snow …. Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo's snow removal. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch pirates on parade. There are a few things you can do to protect yourself.
Amtrak’s trains connecting Pa. stops to New York have major upgrades underway
Amtrak connecting Pa. stops like Pittsburgh to New York will receive some mega upgrades to its trains coming soon. Well, soonish. The upgrades will come in the next few years and reportedly “will transform the travel experience.”. The effort is called Amtrak Airo. It’ll introduce a new train with...
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
York City School District becomes first district in Pennsylvania to be released from financial recovery
YORK, Pa. — The Wolf administration announced Thursday that the School District of the city of York has successfully exited financial recovery status. It's the first district in Pennsylvania to be released from recovery. The district entered recovery in December 2012. State officials said the district identified areas for...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
Coroner IDs woman fatally hit by tractor-trailer on central Pa. road
The 37-year-old woman struck and killed Wednesday night while walking along a York County road with a friend has been publicly identified. Kristi Why had fallen and hurt herself along the eastbound side of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, when a tractor-trailer merging onto the road from Interstate 83 hit her, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Crash involving 2 cars closes down Pa. expressaway
Atlantic City Expressway in Pa. is shut down due to a crash involving two vehicles. The accident occurred in Winslow Twp., Camden County east of the Williamstown Exit off the Atlantic City Expressway around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. One of the cars went off the road and into the woods....
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
