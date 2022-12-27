Maralee Nichols dresses her and Tristan Thompson’s son up as Santa for Christmas

Maralee Nichols dressed up her 1-year-old son, Theo, as Santa Claus while celebrating their second Christmas as a family of two.

The model, who welcomed the little one with Tristan Thompson last December, took to Instagram Monday to share photos of Theo in a red Santa onesie.

“Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️,” the 31-year-old captioned the flicks of her son crawling on the floor and getting into a toy Bentley Chiron.

The fuzzy outfit was complete with a built-in Santa hat and white trim.

Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a “Winter ONEderland” themed party.

“I can not believe you are already one,” she captioned a series of photos on Instagram .

“Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room.”

Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the NBA player last year. Instagram/Maralee Nichols

Despite Nichols previously claiming Thompson had “done nothing” for the first year of Theo’s life, the NBA player recently agreed to pay the model $10,000 per month in child support after settling their paternity suit.

While Nichols has sole custody of their son, they have yet to determine a visitation schedule — if 31-year-old athlete ever chooses to meet his baby boy , that is.

The decision came nearly a year after Nichols sued Thompson for publicly denying that the child was his — which was later proved by a paternity test.

Thompson has to pay Nichols $10,000 per month in child support. Instagram/Tristan Thompson

In fact, Thompson allegedly tried pay the model $75,000 to keep quiet about the baby due to the fact he was still in a relationship — and expecting another child via surrogate — with Khloé Kardashian.

However, once news of the paternity test came out, the athlete posted an apology to the “Kardashians” star, saying she didn’t “deserve the heartache and humiliation” he caused her.

The athlete welcomed his second child with Khloé Kardashian earlier this year. Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Nearly eight months after the cheating scandal broke, Thompson and Kardashian welcomed their son — whose name has yet to be revealed.

The pair also share 4-year-old daughter True, who they welcomed just days after Thompson was caught kissing another woman.