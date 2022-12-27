ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls wrestling getting closer to more organized tournaments, state championship in Pennsylvania

By Jack McCune
 3 days ago

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing youth sport is getting closer to its next big step.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the state has 90 girls wrestling teams and needs just 10 more to become sanctioned by the PIAA, which would lead to more tournaments and an organized state championship.

It’s something wrestler Savannah Carfley from Curwensville, thinks will help expand the sport even more.

“It’s parent-driven, it’s girl-driven, not wanting to wrestle the guys,” Savannah said. “So I feel like opening that up where they have girls from almost every school that want to wrestle, that just shows you that something needs to be made here.”

DuBois boxer ranked among the best in the country

The 11th-grader said she’s wanted to wrestle her whole life but had to watch her older brother wrestle for 12 years.

“I always begged my dad to let me wrestle,” Savannah said. “But he didn’t want me wrestling the guys.”

But she finally got her shot this year when her school was one of over 50 to start an all-girls team this year — and she convinced her dad to let her practice with the boys.

She said she likes practicing against them as an extra challenge, but understands why many girls would want to wrestle against only other girls.

She said she loves wrestling and hopes the sanctioning will help other girls feel the same.

“Girl’s wrestling, as a whole, has grown so much, that it really shows that there’s girls out there that want to prove what they’re made of,” Savannah said. “Like it’s not just a guy’s sport.”

Girl wrestlers at Bald Eagle Area High School agree. The school organized an all-girls team, but the girls there — four total — have only wrestled co-ed with the boys so far.

“Schools usually won’t have a girl on their team,” Bald Eagle junior Angelina Grieb, who also likes wrestling guys for the distinct challenge said. “It’d be such a better feeling being able to go and know you’re wrestling another girl.”

She said all-girls tournaments and meets would allow them to wrestle by weight classes.

She and her teammate Grace Crestani are working as ambassadors for the sport as well. Their assistant head coach Kyle Wallace said they went to the district’s four elementary schools where 12 girls showed interest.

Both Angelina and Grace hope their efforts will help to expand the girls’ team.

“We can have our own duels, see what other teams there are and see how much it’s really helped girls come and get out of their comfort zone,” Grace said.

The sanction, however, may not be coming until at least 2024.

The PIAA “goes by 2-year cycles,” according to Ryan Spring, a representative from SanctionPA, which was formed in 2020 to get the sport sanctioned. “This current year is the first of the newest cycle, so to add a sport in the middle of a cycle isn’t always ideal as far as I know.”

Savannah, however, is hoping she has a chance at a state championship before she graduates. Men’s wrestling currently has one every winter in Hershey.

“We all want the same thing. We all want that state title,” Savannah said. “Every wrestler wants that state title.”

