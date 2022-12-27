Read full article on original website
Tourists visiting South Florida glad to have escaped extreme cold impacting most of U.S.
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – South Florida experienced a cold snap over the holiday weekend, but it was nothing compared to what the majority of the country is dealing with. Many people are making their way to Miami-Dade and Broward to escape the freeze. Most people Local 10 News’ Ian...
Southwest passengers in South Florida breathe sigh of relief after week of chaos
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday, as the focus shifts to making things right with what could be well more than a million passengers who missed family connections or flights home during the holidays, and many of whom are still missing luggage.
New Year’s Eve party options across South Florida have something for everyone
MIAMI – People from across the country come to South Florida to party all throughout the year and New Year’s Eve is no different. Celebrities especially love the area and the Magic City, and they are flocking here this weekend, hosting parties and getting everyone hyped to ring in the new year.
Drag show tour performing in Fort Lauderdale under investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale drag show is under investigation amid complaints it was marketed for children. This is not the first time these type of events have been caught in the crosshairs of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. The Christmas-themed drag show tour is under...
City commissioner offers support after teen athlete shot, critically injured in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Family, friends, teammates and an entire community are heartbroken after a teen athlete remains in critical condition after being shot in Deerfield Beach Wednesday. For that reason, city leaders are doing more to stop this from happening again. City Commissioner of Deerfield Beach Benjamin Preston...
Pinecrest’s ‘well-guarded’ homes not deterring crime ring looking to steal cars
PINECREST, Fla. – Well-guarded Pinecrest homes are not deterring crime rings from jumping walls and going over fences trying to steal cars. For resident William Alger, it’s the tenth time his alarms have gone off and he has seen people running from his home. They are after his cars.
BSO: Suspect arrested in killing of preschool teacher in random I-95 shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County deputies announced an arrest Friday in the fatal November shooting of a 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher on Interstate 95. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams, of Pembroke Pines, into custody Thursday night saying that it took extensive police work to lead them to Williams.
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
Man critically wounded in Liberty City shooting, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police shut down a Liberty City street Thursday afternoon following a shooting about a block away from a police station. Officer Michael Vega, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 60th Street, near 10th Avenue, just after 3:45 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert and arrived to find a man who had been shot.
Man brutally beaten by fugitive with hammer says he’s ‘lost everything’
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rizvi Sallay is home after weeks in the hospital after a brutal and unprovoked attack by a fugitive hiding out in Miami Beach wanted in Boston. “I went to do the laundry — that’s all I remember and that person came and hit me. And then after that, I was in the hospital. I don’t know him. I just went to put my clothes in the laundry.”
Member of traveling crime ring robs man after he wouldn’t buy fake jewelry, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a man they described as a member of a traveling organized crime ring Wednesday after they said he robbed a man in west Miami-Dade earlier this month. According to a police report, 38-year-old Alexandru Eminescu, driving a rented BMW X7, pulled up to...
Stray dog shot in the face recovering but who would do such a thing?
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Fahiyn Elison and his mother, Gloria Rosario, said they first saw the stray dog in their Homestead neighborhood a week ago. He was hungry and thirsty, so they fed him. Days later, they heard the gunshot. “He never was violent and never attacked nobody,” Elison...
Child caught on camera trashing Hialeah Christmas decorations while adults sit and watch
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah business owner said she was stunned to see video of a child tearing up roughly $1,000 worth of Christmas decorations while a pair of adults sat by and watched it all happen. It happened on Christmas Eve outside of Rossie Nail Tech School on...
Miami’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to Bayfront Park
MIAMI – Bayfront Park management trust and the city of Miami held a news conference Wednesday to discuss their upcoming 2023 New Year’s Eve event with plans for a free outdoor concert and fireworks display. Tony Albelo, CEO of Engagelive, told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwar that a...
Normalcy could finally be coming for Southwest Airlines travelers following week of frustration
MIAMI – After eight grueling days, there appears to be an end in sight to the Southwest Airlines snarl. The airline announced on Thursday that it would return to normal service on Friday, releasing a statement which said, in part:. “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to...
‘Kiss my a--’: Man jailed after apparent mooning provokes scuffle, shooting, Miami police say
MIAMI – A woman taunting her ex-boyfriend by dropping trou in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last New Year’s Eve evoked an angry reaction that eventually led to a shooting, according to a police report. Now, nearly a year to the day of the incident, Miami police arrested...
Miami-Dade state attorney to announce arrest after human trafficking ‘rescue’
MIAMI – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was set to announce an arrest Thursday in what her office described as a “human trafficking extradition and rescue.”. Fernandez Rundle was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. She plans to discuss charges against an “alleged human...
Police: ‘Irritated’ job seeker hits Medley businessman with car
MEDLEY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces two felony charges after police arrested him Thursday. Raul Alejandro Padilla is accused of hitting a Medley business owner with his car after he was told the company wasn’t hiring. According to a Medley police arrest report, Padilla, 50, walked into...
BSO deputy’s cruiser plunges into Tamarac lake; no injuries reported
TAMARAC, Fla – A green-and-white went into the blue and now a Broward County deputy might have some explaining to do, as officials worked Wednesday to get his or her cruiser out of a Tamarac lake. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle slid into the water...
Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
