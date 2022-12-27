ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Drag show tour performing in Fort Lauderdale under investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale drag show is under investigation amid complaints it was marketed for children. This is not the first time these type of events have been caught in the crosshairs of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. The Christmas-themed drag show tour is under...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Suspect arrested in killing of preschool teacher in random I-95 shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County deputies announced an arrest Friday in the fatal November shooting of a 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher on Interstate 95. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams, of Pembroke Pines, into custody Thursday night saying that it took extensive police work to lead them to Williams.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man critically wounded in Liberty City shooting, Miami police say

MIAMI – Miami police shut down a Liberty City street Thursday afternoon following a shooting about a block away from a police station. Officer Michael Vega, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 60th Street, near 10th Avenue, just after 3:45 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert and arrived to find a man who had been shot.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man brutally beaten by fugitive with hammer says he’s ‘lost everything’

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rizvi Sallay is home after weeks in the hospital after a brutal and unprovoked attack by a fugitive hiding out in Miami Beach wanted in Boston. “I went to do the laundry — that’s all I remember and that person came and hit me. And then after that, I was in the hospital. I don’t know him. I just went to put my clothes in the laundry.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Stray dog shot in the face recovering but who would do such a thing?

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Fahiyn Elison and his mother, Gloria Rosario, said they first saw the stray dog in their Homestead neighborhood a week ago. He was hungry and thirsty, so they fed him. Days later, they heard the gunshot. “He never was violent and never attacked nobody,” Elison...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Miami’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to Bayfront Park

MIAMI – Bayfront Park management trust and the city of Miami held a news conference Wednesday to discuss their upcoming 2023 New Year’s Eve event with plans for a free outdoor concert and fireworks display. Tony Albelo, CEO of Engagelive, told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwar that a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: ‘Irritated’ job seeker hits Medley businessman with car

MEDLEY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces two felony charges after police arrested him Thursday. Raul Alejandro Padilla is accused of hitting a Medley business owner with his car after he was told the company wasn’t hiring. According to a Medley police arrest report, Padilla, 50, walked into...
MEDLEY, FL
Click10.com

Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
MIAMI, FL

