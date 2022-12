From stories that inspire and challenge, to stories that broke our hearts. NTV News covered it all in 2022. Here's a look back at our top local stories this year. Scott Frost Out: Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Scott Frost has been fired as the Huskers head coach. The decision was made after NU's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. Alberts then named Mickey Joseph as interim head coach.

