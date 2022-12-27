ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

B98.5

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
Rachel Perkins

The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading

Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
GARLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor sprints into 2023 with 18th-annual ‘Finale 5k’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, some folks in Bangor celebrated the incoming year in a special way. The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square. For the previous 17 years, the race was known as the Epic Finale 5K. Due to...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

COVID-19 testing no longer offered at Bangor Airport

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 tests at the Bangor Airport or Portland Jetport. Their testing partner Curative announced the decision to discontinue testing at all their sites. Curative’s website says all COVID-19 testing ended Wednesday at all of its locations.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor High School knitting club makes hats for the homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Knitting the fibers of yarn, and knitting the “fibers” of community. That’s what one school is doing in their knitting club. A group of students at Bangor High School picked up the hobby during the pandemic and have been stitching-on since. While some...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K

PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide

BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
MAINE STATE

