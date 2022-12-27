ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

scoopcharlotte.com

Here Are 7 Healthy & Delicious Soups to Make This Winter

Soup is the ultimate comfort food this season, but there are benefits that extend beyond the coziness steaming hot bowls of broth provide:. Delicious and nutritious. This list showcases a couple beloved soups, along with seriously tasty spins from Charlotte chefs. Two members of the leadership team for Charlotte Food Bloggers spice up Alton Brown’s traditional lentil soup. Chef Joya shows us a vegan approach to the Food Network’s traditional tomato soup, while food writer Kathleen Purvis presents us with a smoky take from popular food truck Papi Queso.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages

Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country

Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

Stagioni is Charlotte’s Biggest (and Best) Surprise

I am leaving Charlotte. My friends – reluctantly – will say that they saw this coming. Perhaps you, too, will say the same. And perhaps even a small subset of you will experience a type of joy that will make you quiver in your Uggs, for as I have come to learn these past two and a half years, to live in Charlotte is to know many an Ashleigh who has been personally victimized by my food writing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
CONCORD, NC
Upworthy

Husband renovates wife’s childhood home built in 1906 and reinstates it to its former glory

Jessica Miller's old childhood house, tucked on Union Street in the center of downtown Concord, North Carolina, is brimming with history and melancholy musings. She and her family moved there around the late 1980s, although its once-glorious Edwardian architecture—complete with a stately columned exterior—was built by the Archibalds in 1906, according to the current owner. A succession of historic residents then followed. The mansion deteriorated significantly over time. Jessica had no idea that she would return to that magnificent mansion on that historic street with her husband, Adam Miller, to totally preserve and restore it to its former glory—and then some. Adam, 38, restores old properties for a livelihood and records his initiatives on social media. Jessica, 35, is in charge of the interior design. “Her whole childhood revolved around the house and friends and family, congregating and sharing memories,” Adam told The Epoch Times. “Our house was definitely the epicenter for a big, giant family.”
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief. It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.
CONCORD, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl

Famed North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn was suspended over a comment he made about the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hahn was calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. between NC State and Maryland. During the game, he provided an update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso between... The post Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC

