David Guerra
3d ago
How much does Vitalant make when they SELL your blood to local hospitals? KCBD makes Vitalant sound like an angel of mercy. They should be transparent and honest and tell it like it is... Vitalant is a BUSINESS which makes money by selling your blood to hospitals. David Green, the CEO of Vitalant, made $732,000 last year for selling YOUR BLOOD. How come you didn't mention that, KCBD? (Y'all watch and see how long it takes KCBD to delete this comment)... real journalism is dead.
