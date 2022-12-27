ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mbilk_0jvyq0xu00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure.

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

Dozens of viewers have reached out to WREG asking “when will I get my water back?” and “when will the boil water advisory end?”

We asked MLGW President Doug McGowen for a timeline.

“I do not want to promise a deadline that I cannot meet,” he told us.

But he did compare this situation to when Memphis has experienced other similar situations and gave us a timeline for how the process has played out in the past.

“Once you have found and fixed all the leaks it takes a couple of days for the system to stabilize, for all the water mains to be filled and for the pressure to stay stable,” McGowen said. “Then is the time we’re allowed by the regulators to take a water sample. We have to do that in successive days in order for them to be sure there’s no issue with the water.”

He said in the past it has taken a few days after you get the leaks fixed for the system to stabilize.

“Then a couple of days for us to get the water samples and then we can lift the advisory. That also may not happen all over, all at once,” he said. “As the system reaches normal pressures and as it stabilizes and as we test, we can bring certain areas on early and other areas on as we fix. ”

McGowen says his team samples every day and they have found no issues with the water. But by regulation when they hit low pressure, they have to issue the precautionary boil water alert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW lifts boil water advisory for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Thursday afternoon they are lifting the nearly week-old boil water advisory for Memphis and Shelby County, adding there are no restrictions to water use. The boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution following frigid temperatures throughout Shelby County over Christmas weekend,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Millions spent on improvements, more to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President said that millions of dollars have gone into improvements already and is promising there’s more to come. Water pressure may be low, but it is safe to drink again. MLGW President Doug McGowen said after 5 days, they have fixed all the issues and are lifting the boil water advisory. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW: Water pressure returning to normal

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly one week into the water crisis plaguing our city, there’s a positive update from MLGW today.  MLGW said they have finally fixed enough water mains to bring the water back to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to get free water in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a week after frigid temperatures, ice and snow hit the Mid-South, Memphis is still dealing with a water crisis. Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLW) has approved the use of non-essential water and MLGW said that water pressure in most of the Memphis area had returned to near-normal levels on Thursday, December 29. But, MLGW’s boil-water advisory remained in place.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MLGW shares news on water pressure, boil advisory

UPDATE: With the boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW will distribute water at the following locations on Thursday: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Enough water main breaks have been fixed to bring the system back to normal pressure, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s CEO said Wednesday, sharing some good news after several days of water main […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLGW giving out more drinking water to customers in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water distributed more water to customers in need on Wednesday. A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for all customers that receive water from MLGW. This excludes Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown and Millington, officials said. MLGW will be passing out water again...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

CBU delays classes due to burst pipes on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water mains are fixed and business is nearly back to normal for most of the city, but some spots are still recovering from the effects of last week’s storm.  Among them is Christian Brothers University. According to the school, several buildings were damaged due to water main breaks, including a dorm building.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Boil-water order may be lifted after testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What streets will be closed around downtown Memphis for New Year's Eve?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting around popular downtown Memphis destinations may be a bit more difficult on New Year's Eve. The Memphis Police Department released a list of scheduled road closures in downtown Memphis starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers will be stationed at the following locations:. Southbound at Union Avenue...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD shares NYE safety plan for Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 10,000 people are expected to be on Beale Street, and both the Memphis Police Department and the Downtown Memphis Commission say they have a plan to keep everyone safe. MPD has announced multiple road closures starting Saturday at 6 p.m. in the downtown area. The Downtown Commission says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Businesses on Beale adapt during city-wide water crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite water issues plaguing the city, business owners on Beale Street say they certainly aren’t going to miss opportunities for booming business. If you can’t feel the excitement on Beale Street the day before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, you can certainly hear it. It’s so lively you might even forget Memphis is facing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

56K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy