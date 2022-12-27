ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home

While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home. One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County …. While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home. Nashville...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Water issues reported across Tennessee. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase

A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Idaho murders suspect arrested

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County

Six people have died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stg. Gary Howard. 4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland …. Six people have died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WKRN

BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers

A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight. BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening …. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville police searching for stabbing suspect

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting

The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight. Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting. The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight. Reaction to TN execution report. Report shows Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

AAA to provide “Tow to Go” service New Year’s weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free “Tow 2 Go” service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Southbound Tequila coming 2023

This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will...
NASHVILLE, TN

