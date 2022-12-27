Read full article on original website
WSMV
One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
WKRN
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home. One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County …. While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home. Nashville...
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
WKRN
One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire
The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger. Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Water issues reported across Tennessee. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management...
WKRN
Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
WKRN
Idaho murders suspect arrested
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
WKRN
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday,...
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
WKRN
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
Victims of deadly Cumberland County house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
WKRN
4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County
Six people have died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stg. Gary Howard. 4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland …. Six people have died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning,...
WKRN
BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight. BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening …. A...
WKRN
Clarksville police searching for stabbing suspect
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
WKRN
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight. Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting. The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight. Reaction to TN execution report. Report shows Tennessee...
WKRN
Southwest Airlines improves service after issues
AAA to provide “Tow to Go” service New Year’s weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free “Tow 2 Go” service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
WKRN
Southbound Tequila coming 2023
This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will...
WKRN
Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year's Eve weekend in Nashville
The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared. Law enforcement officers prepare for busy New Year’s …. The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year,...
