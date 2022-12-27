Read full article on original website
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley trailer fire knocked down
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a fire in a double-wide mobile home in north Sun Valley on Friday night. It was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Mazzeo Trail. The fire department reported a quick knockdown. All three occupants made it out and there...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
KOLO TV Reno
Man dies in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
KOLO TV Reno
Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October. Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district
Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
sparkstrib.com
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint seeking to identify who hired the investigator and requesting restitution for invasion of privacy, trespass and civil conspiracy. The attorneys filed the complaint...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on home invasion and burglary charges after police say he climbed through the bedroom window of a teenage girl as she slept. Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sparks Police officers responded to the 600 block of E Street for...
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
fernleyreporter.com
Pope announces new Sheriff’s command staff
Newly elected Lyon County sheriff Brad Pope has announced his new command staff. In the biggest change, Pope is installing command positions in each patrol area, who he said will operate their substation as its own police department, guided by Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. “This decentralized command structure...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene
Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
kunr.org
KUNR Youth Commentary: Local students express concerns about school dress code
According to Washoe County School District, the dress code is in place to ”maintain a productive, safe, learning environment,” but some students say it lowers their self-esteem and affects their learning. Reagan Caffaratti from Reno High School has personally experienced this. “I did get pulled out of class...
thefallonpost.org
Positive Police Department Statistics Reported
The Fallon City Council received positive news from Police Chief Kristopher Alexander during its last meeting on December 20. The chief presented the police department’s monthly report for November where the total number of calls for service and incidents reports dropped from 841 in October to 642. The crime summary showed domestic battery, battery assaults, and larceny crimes all down from October with total crimes on a downward trend from 22 in July to 11 in November.
