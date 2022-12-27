ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Move past finger pointing; White House tries to blame Republicans for chaos at Mexican border

By Naomi Lim, White House Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Vern Glass
3d ago

we didn't have 5 billion to build the wall here in America but we already have sent a 100 billion to Ukraine to secure there borders can you see what they are doing yet 😉

Even Par
3d ago

These FN LIBERALS are absolutely shameless! For one thing, they know the majority of Democrats are CLUELESS and will believe whatever their leader tells them.

Alan Broadus
3d ago

The republicans had the border somewhat controlled and had it as secure as possible no thanks to the liberal democrats fighting and spreading misinformation about the situation at the border for all four years of the Trump presidency. Then crazy Joe started dissecting DHS and border security and the policy’s that were working all though not very agreeable to the liberal democrats in Washington

