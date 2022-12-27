ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Idaho murders suspect arrested

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase

A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers

A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville police searching for stabbing suspect

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff's Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Southbound Tequila coming 2023

This bakery owner is shaking it up with a brand new reposado tequila and accompanying drink recipes this coming year.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home

While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE

