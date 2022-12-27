ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Happy Reunions and Acts of Kindness Amid Southwest Airlines Travel Chaos

The travel nightmare appears to be easing for Southwest Airlines and its customers. On Thursday, 2,300 Southwest flights nationwide were canceled, including 197 at Dallas Love Field alone. That might seem like a lot, but after a weekend of travel chaos, it's an improvement. SOME FLIGHTS ARRIVE AT DESTINATIONS WITHOUT...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Southwest ‘Imploding’ After Cancellations, Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched an examination of Southwest Airlines after the Dallas-based carrier canceled and delayed more than 5,000 scheduled flights in recent days. Travelers were left stranded and fuming after Southwest Airlines canceled 70% — or 2,886 — of its scheduled flights over the holiday...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

As Southwest is 'imploding,' how are other US airlines doing?

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines continues to deal with major issues that have led to thousands of cancellations and have even left customers stranded at airports. On Monday, the day after Christmas, Southwest canceled 2,900 (70%) flights, according to FlightAware. And then another 2,600 (64%) flights were canceled by the Dallas-based carrier on Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Southwest increases security around unclaimed bags at Love Field

DALLAS — Southwest is increasing its security around customers bags at Love Field as they try to reunite the luggage with the owners, airline officials told WFAA on Wednesday. Bags are now roped off with employees monitoring them, as opposed to days past, where luggage was merely lined up...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?

After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas local news

