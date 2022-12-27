Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Related
Texas passengers with canceled flights wondering if they'll be reimbursed by Southwest
DALLAS — With many Southwest passengers finally making it to their destination as of Friday, now a lot of people will begin the process of trying to get reimbursed from the airline. The CEO of Southwest Airlines apologized for the weeklong chaos for travelers stranded when the company canceled...
Former spokesperson for Southwest gives look into airline's communication with public
DALLAS — While Southwest Airlines continues to sort out their problems and reset, a former longtime spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, Ed Stewart, gave WFAA a look into how the company communicates with the public. He said Southwest Airlines is known for doing the right thing. "The first plane took...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Happy Reunions and Acts of Kindness Amid Southwest Airlines Travel Chaos
The travel nightmare appears to be easing for Southwest Airlines and its customers. On Thursday, 2,300 Southwest flights nationwide were canceled, including 197 at Dallas Love Field alone. That might seem like a lot, but after a weekend of travel chaos, it's an improvement. SOME FLIGHTS ARRIVE AT DESTINATIONS WITHOUT...
dallasexpress.com
Southwest ‘Imploding’ After Cancellations, Delays
The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched an examination of Southwest Airlines after the Dallas-based carrier canceled and delayed more than 5,000 scheduled flights in recent days. Travelers were left stranded and fuming after Southwest Airlines canceled 70% — or 2,886 — of its scheduled flights over the holiday...
Southwest Airlines updates process for getting baggage to passengers at Dallas Love Field
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines made changes on Wednesday to speed up the process of reuniting customers with bags at Dallas Love Field. Hundreds of bags are still roped off in the baggage claim area. Many more have been taken out of walkways and away from walls to an upstairs area at the airport out of both sight and reach of arrive passengers.
'We have some real work to do in making this right': Southwest Airlines CEO makes first public comment on flight cancellations, baggage woes
DALLAS — After going multiple days without addressing the media in regards to his airline's massive flight cancellations and baggage woes this week, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan finally issued a public video statement on Tuesday afternoon. In the almost three-minute clip, Jordan -- who took over the top...
As Southwest is 'imploding,' how are other US airlines doing?
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines continues to deal with major issues that have led to thousands of cancellations and have even left customers stranded at airports. On Monday, the day after Christmas, Southwest canceled 2,900 (70%) flights, according to FlightAware. And then another 2,600 (64%) flights were canceled by the Dallas-based carrier on Tuesday.
Southwest increases security around unclaimed bags at Love Field
DALLAS — Southwest is increasing its security around customers bags at Love Field as they try to reunite the luggage with the owners, airline officials told WFAA on Wednesday. Bags are now roped off with employees monitoring them, as opposed to days past, where luggage was merely lined up...
Dozens of businesses promoting NYE events visited by DPD for not filing safety plans with city
DALLAS, Texas — A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department revealed Friday that officers had visited 'dozens' of businesses scheduled to hold NYE parties and events this weekend for not registering those events with the city and filing a safety plan beforehand. The spokesperson said that the businesses were...
'One of the worst days of my life' | Travelers share stories of heartbreak, missed memories and frustration over Southwest cancellations
DALLAS — With a logo shaped like the symbol of love, Southwest Airlines never expected so much heart failure. Cancelled flights, stranded passengers and bags in limbo. Those are just some of the issues thousands of travelers have experienced in recent days. However, what breaks customers hearts isn’t lost...
3 Love Field passengers explain Southwest flight plans for New Year's Eve weekend
DALLAS — As the issues related to Southwest Airlines' flights and baggage look to be coming closer and closer to being resolved, many at Love Field are planning out their New Year's Eve travel plans—no matter what happens. Southwest Airlines said Thursday it expects to return to normal...
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
'It's a mess' | Dallas passengers waiting hours, days for baggage at Love Field
DALLAS — While people across the country continue to deal with delays and cancellations at airports, many in Dallas are hoping for and wondering if or when they will get their baggage. After a weekend that saw hundreds of Southwest flights canceled, including many at Dallas Love Field, tracking...
Portion of SH Loop 12 near Irving closed due to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
DALLAS — Police have closed a portion of northbound State Highway Loop 12 due a deadly crash. Irving Police tweeted that a portion of the northbound lanes of SH Loop 12 was closed at Texas Plaza due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police said all traffic should...
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
When to expect the first batch of severe weather in the new year in North Texas
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
fox4news.com
Tarrant County Public Health recommends wearing masks indoors as COVID cases rise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Tarrant County Public Health is recommending for people to wear a mask and social distance indoors again as COVID cases begin to spike again. On Friday, Tarrant County said the COVID-19 Community level has changed to high. More than 2,400 confirmed and probable cases of COVID...
dallasexpress.com
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
322
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0