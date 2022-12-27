Tell us about your new skateboard brand, Sandlot Times. We decided that we were going to make the best board possible for the youth coming up. The fun part has been being able to let people know that this is not another collaboration. This is my brand. It’s online right now, but it’s based in San Clemente. If you come by my skate park, to enter it you have to come through the front office, which has our store.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO