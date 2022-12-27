Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
"Several" people shot in incident near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road
At least seven people are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix business near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.
KTAR.com
Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
AZFamily
One year later: where does the investigation into the unsolved murder of Benjamin Anderson stand?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A missing person, a car pursuit, and a body found burned in the rural desert. The bizarre disappearance and murder of Benjamin Anderson have now gripped the Phoenix community for one year. It was last New Year’s Eve when this crazy case began. With no arrests...
KTAR.com
Teenage boy arrested in fatal Phoenix convenience store shooting
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix convenience store on Tuesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the store near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 12:30 a.m. and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police
PHOENIX — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said. The...
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with three people inside. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old man have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
Man dies following Christmas Eve shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road
PHOENIX — A man has died following a shooting on Christmas Eve, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:13 p.m. behind a business near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. The man, later identified as 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders, was hospitalized in critical...
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PD: Teen in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A juvenile in his mid-teens was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers received a call about a reported shooting from a male who said he was driving away from the scene near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in Glendale stabbing allegedly dropped wallet with ID near scene
PHOENIX — A suspect arrested in a Glendale stabbing was identified after he allegedly dropped his wallet near the scene, authorities said Tuesday. Jerome Pipkins stabbed a man who was out for a run near 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the Glendale Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Body of kidnapped teen found in rural Maricopa County
FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has the latest on a homicide investigation after the body of 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was found in a rural part of Maricopa County. He was taken by two gunmen just over a week ago from a west Phoenix home.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened on Dec. 27 near 19th Avenue and Northern. According to a statement, officers responded to the scene at around 6:43 p.m. and detained a man who admitted to being involved in a shooting. Officers also found another man, 40-year-old Brian West, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
Comments / 2