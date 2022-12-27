ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenage boy arrested in fatal Phoenix convenience store shooting

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix convenience store on Tuesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the store near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 12:30 a.m. and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected DUI driver went wrong way, caused deadly crash in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with three people inside. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old man have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

PD: Teen in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile in his mid-teens was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers received a call about a reported shooting from a male who said he was driving away from the scene near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened on Dec. 27 near 19th Avenue and Northern. According to a statement, officers responded to the scene at around 6:43 p.m. and detained a man who admitted to being involved in a shooting. Officers also found another man, 40-year-old Brian West, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police

PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
PHOENIX, AZ

