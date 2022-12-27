SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver under the influence is responsible for a reported wrong-way crash that left one woman dead in Scottsdale on Friday, police said. It happened near Hayden and Cactus roads around 7 p.m. A 48-year-old man was driving and reportedly went into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car with three people inside. A 58-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died, while a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old man have serious injuries, police said. The first driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO