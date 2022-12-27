Read full article on original website
2news.com
Douglas County Office of Elections to host public swearing-in ceremony
The Douglas County Office of Elections is hosting an official swearing-in ceremony on January 3, 2023, in Gardnerville from 3 to 5 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public and offers the community an opportunity to congratulate local officials as they prepare to take office. The ceremony will commence...
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district
Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
fernleyreporter.com
Pope announces new Sheriff’s command staff
Newly elected Lyon County sheriff Brad Pope has announced his new command staff. In the biggest change, Pope is installing command positions in each patrol area, who he said will operate their substation as its own police department, guided by Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. “This decentralized command structure...
sparkstrib.com
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint seeking to identify who hired the investigator and requesting restitution for invasion of privacy, trespass and civil conspiracy. The attorneys filed the complaint...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoma woman loses home to fire; Community rallies to support
TAHOMA, Calif. — During the early morning on Sunday, Dec. 11, Tahoma resident Karen Nielsen experienced every homeowners worst nightmare when her fire alarms pulled her from deep sleep and she woke up and smelled smoke. That weekend, Lake Tahoe received a record amount of snow, which Nielsen, who...
2news.com
Lyon County Seeks Applications for Vacant Commissioner Seat
The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for County Commissioner for District Three. The District Three seat, which covers parts of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs, was vacated by Ken Gray with his recent election to the Nevada State Assembly. Under Nevada law, a...
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County residents urged to prepare for flooding
VIRGINIA CITY Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging its residents to prepare for possible localized flooding ahead of this week’s storm. While they do not expect the Truckee River to reach the flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday. The county is under...
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
thefallonpost.org
Positive Police Department Statistics Reported
The Fallon City Council received positive news from Police Chief Kristopher Alexander during its last meeting on December 20. The chief presented the police department’s monthly report for November where the total number of calls for service and incidents reports dropped from 841 in October to 642. The crime summary showed domestic battery, battery assaults, and larceny crimes all down from October with total crimes on a downward trend from 22 in July to 11 in November.
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
KOLO TV Reno
Man dies in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
2news.com
Douglas County Asks Residents to Prepare for Potential Flooding
Douglas County officials are informing residents to prepare for flooding due to storms moving through the region this Friday through Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada, and western Nevada. Douglas County residents could expect to...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting in Carson City
A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with fatally shooting another man in Carson City Wednesday evening. Deputies say the suspect, Samuel Cocking shot the unidentified victim in the chest around 5:35 p.m. near East William and North Stewart Street. Deputies say the victim was with his 17-year-old son and...
mynews4.com
Family displaced in south Reno house fire on Christmas evening
Four people are displaced after a fire broke out at a south Reno home on Christmas evening. The fire happened before 7 p.m. in the area of Companion Court off Arrowcreek Parkway. Authorities say two adults were treated with burns. The cause was determined to be accidental and ignited by...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene
Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
