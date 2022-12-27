ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernleyreporter.com

Pope announces new Sheriff’s command staff

Newly elected Lyon County sheriff Brad Pope has announced his new command staff. In the biggest change, Pope is installing command positions in each patrol area, who he said will operate their substation as its own police department, guided by Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. “This decentralized command structure...
LYON COUNTY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle

After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint seeking to identify who hired the investigator and requesting restitution for invasion of privacy, trespass and civil conspiracy. The attorneys filed the complaint...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoma woman loses home to fire; Community rallies to support

TAHOMA, Calif. — During the early morning on Sunday, Dec. 11, Tahoma resident Karen Nielsen experienced every homeowners worst nightmare when her fire alarms pulled her from deep sleep and she woke up and smelled smoke. That weekend, Lake Tahoe received a record amount of snow, which Nielsen, who...
TAHOMA, CA
2news.com

Lyon County Seeks Applications for Vacant Commissioner Seat

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for County Commissioner for District Three. The District Three seat, which covers parts of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs, was vacated by Ken Gray with his recent election to the Nevada State Assembly. Under Nevada law, a...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City

One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County residents urged to prepare for flooding

VIRGINIA CITY Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging its residents to prepare for possible localized flooding ahead of this week’s storm. While they do not expect the Truckee River to reach the flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday. The county is under...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery

He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing

Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Positive Police Department Statistics Reported

The Fallon City Council received positive news from Police Chief Kristopher Alexander during its last meeting on December 20. The chief presented the police department’s monthly report for November where the total number of calls for service and incidents reports dropped from 841 in October to 642. The crime summary showed domestic battery, battery assaults, and larceny crimes all down from October with total crimes on a downward trend from 22 in July to 11 in November.
KOLO TV Reno

Man dies in Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Asks Residents to Prepare for Potential Flooding

Douglas County officials are informing residents to prepare for flooding due to storms moving through the region this Friday through Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening for northeast CA, Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Nevada, and western Nevada. Douglas County residents could expect to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting in Carson City

A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with fatally shooting another man in Carson City Wednesday evening. Deputies say the suspect, Samuel Cocking shot the unidentified victim in the chest around 5:35 p.m. near East William and North Stewart Street. Deputies say the victim was with his 17-year-old son and...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Family displaced in south Reno house fire on Christmas evening

Four people are displaced after a fire broke out at a south Reno home on Christmas evening. The fire happened before 7 p.m. in the area of Companion Court off Arrowcreek Parkway. Authorities say two adults were treated with burns. The cause was determined to be accidental and ignited by...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene

Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
SUN VALLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy