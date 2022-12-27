ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Open-Air Food and Entertainment Venue Marina Village at Bahia Mar Coming Next Fall

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdMBk_0jvyoESD00

News broke earlier this year that Fort Lauderdale would lease Bahia Mar to Tate Capital , headed up by Jimmy and Kenny Tate . The plan, said coverage on TheRealDeal.com , is for Rah Bahia Mar, LLC to develop 350 condos and 88,000 square feet of commercial space on the property, along with a new hotel that will replace the existing DoubleTree .

More details emerged this fall—namely, by way of the announcement of Marina Village at Bahia Mar , a 35,000 square-foot, $16-million food and entertainment space. According to coverage in the Miami New Times , the development will sit adjacent to a promenade with shoreline views and will feature a “permanently moored ferry that was once used as a transportation vessel between Fisher Island and Miami Beach.”

Tate Capital president Jimmy Tate told the New Times, “One of the constants we heard was for neighbors and tourists to have food and beverage on the water front. So, this is our way to deliver that and have a positive introduction into the market, from a quality, aesthetic, and architectural standpoint.”

The nautically-themed space will feature eight permanent food kiosks and three bars. None of the culinary concepts have been announced yet. Tate says in the New Times coverage that it will “run the culinary gamut,” with sushi, Italian food, Mexican food, lobster, and more.

What Now reached out to Jimmy Tate on Tuesday. Tate was not available for comment. Marina Village is expected to open in Autumn of 2023.



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale to ring in new year with annual raising of 700-pound anchor

MIAMI - They are raising the massive 700-pound anchor in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready for the big New Year's Eve party in Himmarshee Village. "New York used to have the Big Apple, Miami has the Orange, so Fort Lauderdale is all about boating, yachting and sailing so we feel the anchor represents that industry, that lifestyle," explained Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. Trantalis stresses, this isn't just a party for adults. "From 4:30 on we'll have pony rides and bounce houses and all sorts of things for kids to do, face painting.  All that stuff.  It's for everyone," he said. Brittany Gibson is...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
BOCA RATON, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
Eater

Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022

As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

New Year’s events in Broward County

(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Mall At Wellington Green Announces Three New Store Openings

Three new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch, Wonder Sweets Bakery and Trendz add to the robust offerings in apparel, health, beauty and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. BoxLunch — Altruistic gift and novelty retailer BoxLunch...
WELLINGTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next

Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no one on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters […]
BOCA RATON, FL
tourcounsel.com

Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
861
Followers
350
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy