Open-Air Food and Entertainment Venue Marina Village at Bahia Mar Coming Next Fall

News broke earlier this year that Fort Lauderdale would lease Bahia Mar to Tate Capital , headed up by Jimmy and Kenny Tate . The plan, said coverage on TheRealDeal.com , is for Rah Bahia Mar, LLC to develop 350 condos and 88,000 square feet of commercial space on the property, along with a new hotel that will replace the existing DoubleTree .

More details emerged this fall—namely, by way of the announcement of Marina Village at Bahia Mar , a 35,000 square-foot, $16-million food and entertainment space. According to coverage in the Miami New Times , the development will sit adjacent to a promenade with shoreline views and will feature a “permanently moored ferry that was once used as a transportation vessel between Fisher Island and Miami Beach.”

Tate Capital president Jimmy Tate told the New Times, “One of the constants we heard was for neighbors and tourists to have food and beverage on the water front. So, this is our way to deliver that and have a positive introduction into the market, from a quality, aesthetic, and architectural standpoint.”

The nautically-themed space will feature eight permanent food kiosks and three bars. None of the culinary concepts have been announced yet. Tate says in the New Times coverage that it will “run the culinary gamut,” with sushi, Italian food, Mexican food, lobster, and more.

What Now reached out to Jimmy Tate on Tuesday. Tate was not available for comment. Marina Village is expected to open in Autumn of 2023.

