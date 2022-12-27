ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Freeport man killed in vehicle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport pedestrian dies after being hit by car

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old Freeport man was killed on Friday when he was hit by a car. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. They found the […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Victim identified in Rockton fatal crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Shirland man who died in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified. The man was identified as Nathan Shockley and he died from blunt trauma of the head according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s office. First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a...
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash

NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week. Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WIFR

One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crashed car was found in a ditch on Shirland Road this morning. Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Shirland Road, but the car wasn’t found until later by a passerby.
ROCKTON, IL
x1071.com

Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident

One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton

A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Belvidere Police offering free rides home on New …. Belvidere residents going...
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief retires, new chief in

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department said goodbye to their chief Friday, but they also welcomed his replacement. A walkout and swearing in took place at Station #1 in Roscoe. Firefighters got the chance to say goodbye to retiring Chief Don Shoevlin, who joined the department in 2001 before becoming chief in 2008. […]
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Fox17

Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father

ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy