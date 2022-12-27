Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead.
Freeport pedestrian dies after being hit by car
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old Freeport man was killed on Friday when he was hit by a car. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. They found the […]
WIFR
Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
WIFR
Victim identified in Rockton fatal crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Shirland man who died in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified. The man was identified as Nathan Shockley and he died from blunt trauma of the head according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s office. First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a...
WIFR
Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash
NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week. Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.
Machesney Park firefighter died in line of duty on Christmas
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Thursday about the sudden death of a local first responder. North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg died on Christmas Day. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said that the 50-year-old died in the line of duty, passing away shortly after returning home from his shift and responding […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight
Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting several emergency personnel.
WIFR
One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crashed car was found in a ditch on Shirland Road this morning. Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Shirland Road, but the car wasn't found until later by a passerby.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford. On Auburn, in front of On The Way. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has landed near...
x1071.com
Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
WIFR
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justice and answers. Those are the demands for the family of a Rockford woman who was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. “She didn’t do nothing to them,” said Lisa Judson’s Brother Kelvin. “Why did they steal my sister from me?”
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
MyStateline.com
Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton
A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief retires, new chief in
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department said goodbye to their chief Friday, but they also welcomed his replacement. A walkout and swearing in took place at Station #1 in Roscoe. Firefighters got the chance to say goodbye to retiring Chief Don Shoevlin, who joined the department in 2001 before becoming chief in 2008. […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Several firefighters are battling a structure fire in Winnebago County
Several firefighters are battling a structure fire. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several firefighters are battling a structure fire. It happened around 8:10 am in the 2200 block of Evans...
Man who died after driving into Yahara River south of Stoughton identified
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. — A man who died after he drove into the Yahara River on Christmas Eve was identified Wednesday. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jacob C. Kleven, 45, of Stoughton died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at around 8:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hammond Road. Kleven was pronounced dead...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford
Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
nbc15.com
Area fire agencies continue to respond to Dane Co. barn fire
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke is still pouring out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie after it caught fire this afternoon. Multiple fire agencies are still at the scene after being dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County Road VV northbound is currently closed. More than 50 cattle were moved rom the barn to a safer location.
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Rockford woman killed in Christmas hit-and-run identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman killed in a Rockford hit-and-run on Christmas Day has been identified. Lisa Judson, 48, was found dead in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue at 6:09 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. First responders determined that she was beyond resuscitation when they arrived. Judson was pronounced dead at […]
